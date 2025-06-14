Interfax-Ukraine
14:56 14.06.2025

Zelenskyy on escalation in Middle East: We would like to see aid to Ukraine not decrease because of this

The consequence of the escalation of the situation in the Middle East is an increase in aid to Israel, while Ukraine would like to see aid to it not decrease because of this, said President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

"Of course, the consequence of the escalation of the situation in the Middle East is an increase in aid to Israel. No one claims the relations between America and Israel, but we would like aid to Ukraine not to decrease because of this. Last time it was a factor that slowed down aid to Ukraine. This is a fact because, to be honest, a decrease or a slowdown are the same for us," the president said during a conversation with journalists on June 13.

According to the president, the aggravation of the situation between Israel and Iran led to a sharp increase in oil prices, which is negative for Ukraine, as there are no price caps yet.

"The Russians are getting stronger due to higher revenues from oil exports. If there are price caps, the price will be limited, then, probably, the risks will decrease. Although someone will bypass this too. That is, you will not be able to completely avoid risks," the president explained.

According to him, a detailed analysis of the Israeli army's strikes on the Iranian defense industry is also needed.

"If we say that Iran is an ally of the Russians in supplying weapons, then have serious strikes been inflicted on the production of Shaheds and missiles, and other capabilities? There has been a lot of talk about this, and Iran and Russia have indeed been negotiating. Let's hope that the corresponding production or transfer to the Russians will decrease," Zelenskyy stressed.

He also noted that there is no information on how long this operation will last.

