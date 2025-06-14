Fourth stage of prisoner of war exchange completed – Zelenskyy

Photo: https://t.me/V_Zelenskiy_official/

On Saturday, June 14, the fourth stage of prisoner of war exchange took place in a week, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reported.

"Today, among the guys who returned to Ukraine, there are many of those who have been in captivity since 2022. Soldiers of the Armed Forces, the National Guard, the State Border Service and the State Special Transport Service," the president wrote on Telegram.

"We must definitely release everyone and we are working precisely for this, so as not to leave anyone to the enemy. Thank you to everyone who helps," he added.