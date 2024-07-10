Facts

20:32 10.07.2024

The Netherlands allocating additional EUR 300 mln for purchase of ammunition for F-16 for Ukraine – Defense Ministry

The Netherlands is allocating an additional EUR 300 million for the purchase of ammunition for the F-16, which the Netherlands will soon supply to Ukraine, the Dutch Ministry of Defense said.

As Minister Ruben Brekelmans announced on Wednesday during the NATO summit in Washington, this amount comes in addition to the EUR 150 million that were previously reserved for ammunition. We are talking about F-16 weapons, which are purchased directly from industry.

"With the ammunition we purchase, F-16s can help repel Russian attacks. Putin's aggression knows no bounds, so our support must continue at full speed. By purchasing additional ammunition for the F-16, we want to send a signal to Moscow that NATO allies continue to support Ukraine. Russia should not win this war, this is also in the interests of our security," the minister said.

The Netherlands co-leads the Air Force Capability Coalition with Denmark and the United States. The Netherlands is providing 18 F-16s to the European F-16 training center in Romania. In addition, 24 Dutch F-16s will be transferred to Ukraine.

