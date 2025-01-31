Ukraine interested in joint production of air defense and ammunition with Germany – Defense Ministry

Ukraine is interested in expanding cooperation with Germany in the field of the military-industrial complex, joint projects in such areas as the production of ammunition, air defense and missile defense, repair of armored vehicles, etc., may become promising, said Deputy Minister of Defense of Ukraine for European Integration Serhiy Boyev during a meeting with incumbent and newly appointed interim Charge D'affaires of the German Embassy in Ukraine.

According to the press service of the Ministry of Defense, Tim Prange, whose diplomatic mission in Ukraine is coming to an end, introduced his successor, whom became Max Rusch, the newly appointed Charge D'affaires of the German Embassy in Ukraine.

The parties discussed future cooperation, and Boyev thanked Prange for his dedicated work during his diplomatic mission.

"Germany is one of our key partners, and it is important for us to maintain close cooperation. We will work on new projects, including in the defense industry," Boyev said.

The Deputy Minister stressed that it is especially important for Ukraine now to receive support that would be tangible on the battlefield. According to him, Ukraine is also interested in continuing the work of the Contact Group in the Ramstein format.

In turn, the German side familiarized with the nuances of forming the German budget for security and defense spending and outlined the prospects for future cooperation, taking into account the change of the parliamentary team.