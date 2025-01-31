Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
14:43 31.01.2025

Ukraine interested in joint production of air defense and ammunition with Germany – Defense Ministry

2 min read
Ukraine interested in joint production of air defense and ammunition with Germany – Defense Ministry

Ukraine is interested in expanding cooperation with Germany in the field of the military-industrial complex, joint projects in such areas as the production of ammunition, air defense and missile defense, repair of armored vehicles, etc., may become promising, said Deputy Minister of Defense of Ukraine for European Integration Serhiy Boyev during a meeting with incumbent and newly appointed interim Charge D'affaires of the German Embassy in Ukraine.

According to the press service of the Ministry of Defense, Tim Prange, whose diplomatic mission in Ukraine is coming to an end, introduced his successor, whom became Max Rusch, the newly appointed Charge D'affaires of the German Embassy in Ukraine.

The parties discussed future cooperation, and Boyev thanked Prange for his dedicated work during his diplomatic mission.

"Germany is one of our key partners, and it is important for us to maintain close cooperation. We will work on new projects, including in the defense industry," Boyev said.

The Deputy Minister stressed that it is especially important for Ukraine now to receive support that would be tangible on the battlefield. According to him, Ukraine is also interested in continuing the work of the Contact Group in the Ramstein format.

In turn, the German side familiarized with the nuances of forming the German budget for security and defense spending and outlined the prospects for future cooperation, taking into account the change of the parliamentary team.

Tags: #ammunition #germany

MORE ABOUT

21:28 07.05.2025
Merz plans to travel to Ukraine soon

Merz plans to travel to Ukraine soon

20:52 06.05.2025
Klympush-Tsintsadze: We count on new German govt to increase support for Ukraine, particularly in military sector

Klympush-Tsintsadze: We count on new German govt to increase support for Ukraine, particularly in military sector

20:53 29.04.2025
Another batch of ammo delivered to Ukraine under contract of Border Guard Service with PHU Lechmar for UAH 23 bln

Another batch of ammo delivered to Ukraine under contract of Border Guard Service with PHU Lechmar for UAH 23 bln

18:23 22.04.2025
Ammunition detonation occurred at 51st arsenal of Russia's Missile and Artillery Directorate – Center for Countering Disinformation

Ammunition detonation occurred at 51st arsenal of Russia's Missile and Artillery Directorate – Center for Countering Disinformation

20:36 15.04.2025
Pistorius is cautious about possibility of supplying Taurus to Ukraine – media

Pistorius is cautious about possibility of supplying Taurus to Ukraine – media

11:08 15.04.2025
Ammunition depot in Kursk hit – Center for Countering Disinformation

Ammunition depot in Kursk hit – Center for Countering Disinformation

17:15 12.04.2025
Germany won’t be able to provide Ukraine with Patriot systems in near future

Germany won’t be able to provide Ukraine with Patriot systems in near future

11:03 11.04.2025
Germany to supply Ukraine with four more IRIS-T air defense systems this year, already delivers 30 Patriot missiles

Germany to supply Ukraine with four more IRIS-T air defense systems this year, already delivers 30 Patriot missiles

20:10 10.04.2025
Ukraine can expect more support from coalition in Germany than it currently has - head of Rada committee

Ukraine can expect more support from coalition in Germany than it currently has - head of Rada committee

14:40 02.04.2025
Ukraine hopes for Germany's help in opening negotiating clusters with EU - Rada committee head

Ukraine hopes for Germany's help in opening negotiating clusters with EU - Rada committee head

HOT NEWS

Ukrainian Parliament ratifies U.S.-Ukraine agreement to establish Reconstruction Investment Fund

Putin's ‘ceremonial truce’ turns out to be farce, Ukraine responding appropriately to shelling, providing info to partners – Sybiha

Russia loses over 700,000 soldiers, still fails to achieve any strategic goal in Ukraine – Admiral Bauer

Enemy drops air bomb on high-rise building in Kostiantynivka: at least 12 civilians injured

Ukrainians fight for peace and understand that Russia must change, or world will have to – Zelenskyy

LATEST

President awards SBU chief Maliuk title Hero of Ukraine

Poroshenko reminds of US security guarantees, its support before voting on fossil fuels deal

Belgian Defense Minister: We will increase aid to Ukraine, in particular military aid

Davis and Shmyhal discuss implementation of US-Ukraine Investment Recovery Fund

European Parliament adopts resolution on return of Ukrainian children

Ukrainian Parliament ratifies U.S.-Ukraine agreement to establish Reconstruction Investment Fund

MFA of Ukraine: Putin's May 9 parade to not glorify past victory over Nazi Germany, but modern fascist Russia

Putin's ‘ceremonial truce’ turns out to be farce, Ukraine responding appropriately to shelling, providing info to partners – Sybiha

Before ratification of minerals deal with US, European Solidarity submits special statement to the parliament – Gerashchenko

Peace with Russia impossible through diplomacy alone – Yatsenyuk

AD
AD