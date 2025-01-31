The Netherlands to contribute to training Ukrainian F-16 ground crews

The Defense Ministry of the Netherlands has announced its participation in the training of 26 Ukrainians for the positions of the so-called heads of F-16 crews.

According to a statement on the ministry's website, the training will take place at an airfield until the end of April.

"Brigade commanders are responsible for final inspections. After launching and completing all checks, he or she removes the safety pins, among other things, the landing gear and fuel tanks. The F-16 can then exit the shelter and take off. Even after returning, crew chiefs take over the airplane from the pilot," it said.

The Netherlands has also proposed its contribution into training grounds personnel for the F-16s. The Defense Ministry will not be engaged in the training.

Previously, the Netherlands announced the transfer of 24 F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine. Ukrainian pilots are receiving training also at the European F-16 Training Center in Romania, using 18 Dutch F-16s.