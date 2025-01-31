Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
16:51 31.01.2025

Umerov in the Netherlands: We've already secured agreements for 2025, expecting new batch of F-16s this year

1 min read
Ukrainian Defense Minister Rustem Umerov has announced new agreements for 2025 following a meeting with his Dutch counterpart Ruben Brekelmans in The Hague on Friday.

"Top priority — the F-16 program. We expect the next batch of aircraft to be delivered in 2025, while pilot, engineering, and technical training continues. The Netherlands plays a key role in the Air Force Coalition, supporting the development of our aviation infrastructure and capabilities," he said on the X social network.

Speaking about drones, the ministers coordinated the allocation of the previously announced EUR 400 million and prepared large-scale joint projects to enhance long-range capabilities.

"Also on the agenda: artillery ammunition, air defense, and interceptor missiles. The Netherlands has a clear understanding of our needs and is ready to help. Separately – industrial cooperation. The next logical step is the development of joint defense ventures that will strengthen our armies' capabilities," Umerov said.

The ministers also synchronized their plans regarding the deliveries of assistance, its effective use on the battlefield and support for operations.

Tags: #umerov #netherlands

