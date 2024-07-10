President's Office dpty head: Compensation commission for losses from Russia's aggression to operate until end of 2025

Participants in the first preparatory meeting for the creation of a Commission for the consideration of applications for compensation for damage caused by the Russian aggression against Ukraine agreed on the basic principles of the future commission and set a goal to launch it by the end of next 2025, Deputy Head of the President's Office of Ukraine Iryna Mudra said.

"Today in The Hague, the team of the President's Office of Ukraine and the Ministry of Justice of Ukraine completed the first preparatory meeting on the international instrument for creating a Commission for the consideration of applications for Ukraine, which we organized jointly by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Netherlands, the Register of Losses for Ukraine and the Embassy of Ukraine in the Kingdom of the Netherlands as part of the implementation clause 7 of the peace formulas. The meeting was attended by representatives of 51 countries from all continents, the EU and the Council of Europe," Mudra said on Facebook on Wednesday.

According to her, the start of the commission's work will be preceded by work on the coordination, adoption and ratification of a new international document, the first draft of which has already been submitted for discussion.

"The international compensation mechanism will consist of three elements: the Register of Losses, the Commission for the consideration of applications and the compensation fund. The first element, the Register of Losses, was created in May 2023 by the Council of Europe, and in April of this year it began accepting applications for the first of 44 categories. The next 12 categories will be launched soon – follow the news on the websites and social networks of the Ministry of Justice," the President's Office deputy head said.

She said "international processes usually proceed at an extremely slow pace," but the meeting participants "set a high pace" for moving towards restoring justice for all victims of Russian aggression, punishing the aggressor and restoring Ukraine. "Russia is an aggressor and it will pay for its crimes," Mudra said.