Facts

19:44 10.07.2024

Zelenskyy to Scholz: We're grateful to Germany for Patriots, we need more air defense, F-16s

1 min read
Zelenskyy to Scholz: We're grateful to Germany for Patriots, we need more air defense, F-16s

During his working visit to Washington on Wednesday, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz. During the meeting, the head of state stressed the critical importance of urgent supplies of additional air defense systems to Ukraine.

"The announcement of the supply of additional Patriot systems is important, and we are grateful to Germany and our partners for this step. At the same time, we need more help to counter Russian air strikes: more air defense systems and F-16 aircraft," the presidential press service quoted Zelenskyy as saying.

During the meeting, the leaders condemned the Russian attack on the Okhmatdyt children's hospital. The President thanked Germany for its readiness to receive patients for treatment.

Zelenskyy also informed Scholz about the situation at the front, in particular in the Kharkiv direction and in eastern Ukraine. The interlocutors discussed strategies to combat carriers of Russian guided bombs and reconnaissance drones.

Special attention was paid to the results of the first Summit on Peace and upcoming measures for their implementation. In addition, the interlocutors discussed the practical implementation of the G7 decision to allocate $50 billion to Ukraine using immobilized Russian assets.

Tags: #germany #meeting #presidents

MORE ABOUT

09:28 09.07.2024
Germany to accept Ukrainian children in need of help for treatment – minister

Germany to accept Ukrainian children in need of help for treatment – minister

20:40 08.07.2024
UNSC meeting in connection with Russian attack on children's hospital in Kyiv to be held on July 9

UNSC meeting in connection with Russian attack on children's hospital in Kyiv to be held on July 9

20:03 08.07.2024
German Ambassador after Russian massive attack on Ukraine: This is how Russia's readiness for negotiations looks like

German Ambassador after Russian massive attack on Ukraine: This is how Russia's readiness for negotiations looks like

20:58 05.07.2024
ReWarm project for reform of district heating in Ukraine launched with support of Germany

ReWarm project for reform of district heating in Ukraine launched with support of Germany

13:02 05.07.2024
Third Patriot air defense system from Germany already in Ukraine – ambassador

Third Patriot air defense system from Germany already in Ukraine – ambassador

20:32 01.07.2024
Zelenskyy discusses with Syrsky and Barhylevych preparation of countermeasures on invader’s logistics, equipment

Zelenskyy discusses with Syrsky and Barhylevych preparation of countermeasures on invader’s logistics, equipment

19:21 01.07.2024
Zelenskyy discusses with U.S. Congress reps supply of additional air defense systems

Zelenskyy discusses with U.S. Congress reps supply of additional air defense systems

20:33 27.06.2024
Zelenskyy in Brussels discusses finalization of future bilateral security agreement with Slovenian PM

Zelenskyy in Brussels discusses finalization of future bilateral security agreement with Slovenian PM

20:27 27.06.2024
Slovak President Pellegrini meets with Zelenskyy for first time, wishes speedy and just peace for Ukraine

Slovak President Pellegrini meets with Zelenskyy for first time, wishes speedy and just peace for Ukraine

19:11 27.06.2024
Zelenskyy, von der Leyen discuss strengthening of sanctions against Russia, use of income from frozen Russian assets

Zelenskyy, von der Leyen discuss strengthening of sanctions against Russia, use of income from frozen Russian assets

AD

HOT NEWS

NATO Secretary General: Best guarantee of security for Ukraine is NATO membership

The Netherlands allocating additional EUR 300 mln for purchase of ammunition for F-16 for Ukraine – Defense Ministry

Pentagon Chief: We will not be dragged into Putin's reckless war, but we will stand by Ukraine as it fights for its sovereignty

Boy who was in critical condition at Okhmatdyt intensive care unit at time of Russian missile strike died in hospital

Power outage schedules to be applied throughout Thursday – DTEK

LATEST

EP collecting signatures to deprive Hungary of right to vote due to Orban's 'peace mission' to Russia, China

NATO Secretary General: Best guarantee of security for Ukraine is NATO membership

Romania, Ukraine to sign security agreement on Thurs – President Iohannis

Shmyhal instructs Health Minister to submit lists of urgent needs of hospitals that received Okhmatdyt patients

Govt adopts resolution on centralized printing of agendas – Defense Ministry

Danish PM: Ukraine has to be provided with what is needed for both self-defense and beating Russia

The Netherlands allocating additional EUR 300 mln for purchase of ammunition for F-16 for Ukraine – Defense Ministry

Czech President: Temporary Russian occupation of Ukrainian territories shouldn't prevent Ukraine from integration into NATO, EU

Umerov discusses with Danish, Dutch counterparts transfer of F-16s, investment in defense industry

Estonian PM: Ukraine will have to become NATO member if we want to get rid of conflicts and gray zones

AD
AD
AD
AD