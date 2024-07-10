Zelenskyy to Scholz: We're grateful to Germany for Patriots, we need more air defense, F-16s

During his working visit to Washington on Wednesday, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz. During the meeting, the head of state stressed the critical importance of urgent supplies of additional air defense systems to Ukraine.

"The announcement of the supply of additional Patriot systems is important, and we are grateful to Germany and our partners for this step. At the same time, we need more help to counter Russian air strikes: more air defense systems and F-16 aircraft," the presidential press service quoted Zelenskyy as saying.

During the meeting, the leaders condemned the Russian attack on the Okhmatdyt children's hospital. The President thanked Germany for its readiness to receive patients for treatment.

Zelenskyy also informed Scholz about the situation at the front, in particular in the Kharkiv direction and in eastern Ukraine. The interlocutors discussed strategies to combat carriers of Russian guided bombs and reconnaissance drones.

Special attention was paid to the results of the first Summit on Peace and upcoming measures for their implementation. In addition, the interlocutors discussed the practical implementation of the G7 decision to allocate $50 billion to Ukraine using immobilized Russian assets.