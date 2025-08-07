Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
19:20 07.08.2025

Trump to meet with Putin only if he meets with Zelenskyy

2 min read
Trump to meet with Putin only if he meets with Zelenskyy

U.S. President Donald Trump will meet with Vladimir Putin only if the dictator also meets with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, the New York Post reports, citing a White House official.

"Putin must meet with Zelensky for the meeting [with Trump] to occur. No location has been set," a representative of the U.S. presidential administration said.

Earlier, Moscow said that Moscow and Washington had agreed "in principle" to hold a one-on-one meeting between Putin and Trump.

"An agreement was agreed in principle to hold a bilateral summit meeting in the coming days, that is, a meeting between President Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump," said Putin aide Yuri Ushakov, claiming that this was done " at the suggestion of the American side."

The White House did not confirm the bilateral meeting. It was also not mentioned during a press conference on Wednesday, which discussed a possible trilateral meeting involving the presidents of the United States, Russia and Ukraine.

The Kremlin is said to still be resisting the idea of including Zelenskyy in the meeting.

"First of all, we propose to focus on preparing for a bilateral meeting with Trump and we believe that the main thing is that this meeting be successful and productive," Ushakov said.

Tags: #meeting #presidents #russia #usa

MORE ABOUT

20:43 07.08.2025
Witkoff to brief Ukrainian, NATO officials on Putin meeting

Witkoff to brief Ukrainian, NATO officials on Putin meeting

12:34 07.08.2025
Ukraine correct to target Russian logistics, oil refining facilities - Zelenskyy

Ukraine correct to target Russian logistics, oil refining facilities - Zelenskyy

20:24 06.08.2025
Secondary sanctions against Russia to be imposed on Friday

Secondary sanctions against Russia to be imposed on Friday

19:59 06.08.2025
USA may decide on anti-russian sanctions today – Rubio

USA may decide on anti-russian sanctions today – Rubio

09:26 06.08.2025
Shmyhal confirms US approval of $200 million in security aid to Ukraine

Shmyhal confirms US approval of $200 million in security aid to Ukraine

21:13 05.08.2025
Russia may consider halting airstrikes on Ukraine in exchange for lifting secondary sanctions

Russia may consider halting airstrikes on Ukraine in exchange for lifting secondary sanctions

20:29 05.08.2025
Russians at front use tactic of 'thousand cuts' – Syrsky

Russians at front use tactic of 'thousand cuts' – Syrsky

19:18 05.08.2025
Russia helps DPRK modernize nuclear weapons carriers – Budanov

Russia helps DPRK modernize nuclear weapons carriers – Budanov

20:48 04.08.2025
Zelenskyy: Change in sentiment in Russia already felt, new sanctions will push Russians towards peace

Zelenskyy: Change in sentiment in Russia already felt, new sanctions will push Russians towards peace

20:20 04.08.2025
Russia effective in hybrid warfare, its intelligence services more intensive than Soviet ones - Czech President

Russia effective in hybrid warfare, its intelligence services more intensive than Soviet ones - Czech President

HOT NEWS

All decisions on war ending in Ukraine concern all of Europe and Europe should influence processes

Ukraine and Moldova should open first negotiating clusters with EU together – Sybiha

Zelenskyy grateful to von der Leyen for her position on Europe's participation in all Ukraine-related processes

President of European Commission discusses with Zelenskyy next steps towards concluding peace agreement, Ukraine's membership in EU

Trump, Putin to hold bilateral meeting in the coming days; discussions underway for trilateral summit with Zelensky

LATEST

New round of political consultations in Ukraine-Romania-Moldova format to be held in Chernivtsi on Friday

Defense Ministry priorities for 2025: development of defense industry, improving management, digitalization – Shmyhal

SAPO head on detectives' case: No one ever provides real evidence of law violations

All decisions on war ending in Ukraine concern all of Europe and Europe should influence processes

Ukraine to open consulate in Romanian Sighetu Marmației by year-end – Sybiha

Kyiv-Bucharest railway service to be launched in test mode – Sybiha

AMCU allows German company HHLA to buy intermodal terminal in Zakarpattia

Svyrydenko, Romanian FM discuss European integration, joint military production, recovery

Ukraine and Moldova should open first negotiating clusters with EU together – Sybiha

Zelenskyy discusses security situation with Romanian FM

AD
AD