Trump to meet with Putin only if he meets with Zelenskyy

U.S. President Donald Trump will meet with Vladimir Putin only if the dictator also meets with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, the New York Post reports, citing a White House official.

"Putin must meet with Zelensky for the meeting [with Trump] to occur. No location has been set," a representative of the U.S. presidential administration said.

Earlier, Moscow said that Moscow and Washington had agreed "in principle" to hold a one-on-one meeting between Putin and Trump.

"An agreement was agreed in principle to hold a bilateral summit meeting in the coming days, that is, a meeting between President Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump," said Putin aide Yuri Ushakov, claiming that this was done " at the suggestion of the American side."

The White House did not confirm the bilateral meeting. It was also not mentioned during a press conference on Wednesday, which discussed a possible trilateral meeting involving the presidents of the United States, Russia and Ukraine.

The Kremlin is said to still be resisting the idea of including Zelenskyy in the meeting.

"First of all, we propose to focus on preparing for a bilateral meeting with Trump and we believe that the main thing is that this meeting be successful and productive," Ushakov said.