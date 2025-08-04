Peskov's statements about possible meeting of leaders look like another delay – Yermak

Statements by Putin's press secretary Dmitry Peskov about a possible meeting of the leaders look like another delay, since there are no specifics, believes the head of the President’s Office of Ukraine Andriy Yermak.

"Peskov's statement about a ‘possible’ meeting looks like another delay, because there are no specifics in it. Ukraine's position is clear: we are ready for a meeting of leaders. Our partners, all those who truly value peace, support Ukraine's position that a meeting of leaders should take place," Yermak wrote on his Telegram channel.

He added that "if the question is only about preparation, then this is definitely not for us: we are ready right now."

"But the endless ‘we do not exclude’ without a specific date is unacceptable," the head of the President’s Office emphasized.

Earlier, Peskov said that Russia was allegedly ready for a meeting of leaders, but after preparatory work at the expert level.

On August 1, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Ukraine was ready to meet with Russia at the level of leaders at any time.

"We hear statements from Russia, and if this is a signal of their serious readiness to end the war with dignity and establish a truly lasting peace, and not just attempts to buy more time for the war and a delay in sanctions, then Ukraine once again confirms its readiness to meet at the level of leaders at any time," Zelenskyy wrote on Telegram on Friday.