18:00 08.08.2025

Development Ministry, Kherson port concessionaire discuss revising terms of concession, taking into account force majeure

The Ministry of Communities and Territories Development at a meeting of the working group discussed the revision of the terms of the concession agreement of Kherson seaport with its concessionaire, taking into account the fact that in October 2025 legislative changes will come into force that will allow adapting concession agreements to the conditions of force majeure.

"We are working together to use the achievements of public-private partnership in infrastructure development even in a difficult security situation," Deputy Minister Andriy Kashuba said.

According to it, new law No. 4510 on private-public partnership, recently signed by the president, in the event of force majeure will provide the opportunity to suspend the term of contracts, change financial conditions and regulate social issues, taking into account the social aspect and the specifics of the restoration of port infrastructure.

The meeting was attended by Deputy Ministers Andriy Kashuba and Maryna Denysiuk, representatives of the concessionaire company Kherson Port LLC and Ukrainian Sea Ports Authority, as well as Deputy Business Ombudsman Tetiana Korotka.

As reported, Kherson Maritime Merchant Port was transferred to Risoil-Kherson company for a 30-year concession in 2020. Later it became known that the co-investor of Risoil-Kherson, Jemal Inaishvili, withdrew from the project. According to him, the main reason for this decision was the delay in the process of transferring the port to the concessionaire.

