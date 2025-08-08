Meeting between Trump and Putin could take place as early as next week – media

Photo: https://www.foxnews.com

A meeting between US President Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin could take place as early as next week, Fox News reports.

“Two sources familiar with the negotiations told Fox News that the summit was in the works as early as this coming Monday, with Rome being one destination discussed. If the meeting moves forward later in the week Rome may still be a possibility, though other countries are in the mix as well in Europe and elsewhere,” the message reads.

Earlier, Trump, appearing before reporters later at the White House, didn't answer questions about a potential location for a meeting but when asked about a summit with Putin and Zelenskyy, said "there's a very good prospect that they will" meet.

He declined to predict how close he was to reaching a deal to end the fighting, saying, "I've been disappointed before with this one."