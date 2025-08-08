Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
14:41 08.08.2025

Meeting between Trump and Putin could take place as early as next week – media

1 min read
Meeting between Trump and Putin could take place as early as next week – media
Photo: https://www.foxnews.com

 A meeting between US President Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin could take place as early as next week, Fox News reports.

“Two sources familiar with the negotiations told Fox News that the summit was in the works as early as this coming Monday, with Rome being one destination discussed. If the meeting moves forward later in the week Rome may still be a possibility, though other countries are in the mix as well in Europe and elsewhere,” the message reads.

Earlier, Trump, appearing before reporters later at the White House, didn't answer questions about a potential location for a meeting but when asked about a summit with Putin and Zelenskyy, said "there's a very good prospect that they will" meet.

He declined to predict how close he was to reaching a deal to end the fighting, saying, "I've been disappointed before with this one."

Tags: #putin #trump #meeting

MORE ABOUT

16:43 08.08.2025
Modi discusses war on Ukraine with Putin, calls him 'friend,' looks forward to next meeting

Modi discusses war on Ukraine with Putin, calls him 'friend,' looks forward to next meeting

16:14 08.08.2025
Trump asks Italy about possibly hosting talks with Putin – media

Trump asks Italy about possibly hosting talks with Putin – media

19:20 07.08.2025
Trump to meet with Putin only if he meets with Zelenskyy

Trump to meet with Putin only if he meets with Zelenskyy

15:12 07.08.2025
Trump, Putin to hold bilateral meeting in the coming days; discussions underway for trilateral summit with Zelensky

Trump, Putin to hold bilateral meeting in the coming days; discussions underway for trilateral summit with Zelensky

11:16 07.08.2025
Moscow announces agreement to hold Trump-Putin meeting in coming days – Russian media

Moscow announces agreement to hold Trump-Putin meeting in coming days – Russian media

09:36 07.08.2025
Trump says Witkoff's meeting with Putin more productive than expected - media

Trump says Witkoff's meeting with Putin more productive than expected - media

18:59 06.08.2025
Zelenskyy, Trump start talking – media

Zelenskyy, Trump start talking – media

15:14 06.08.2025
Putin's meeting with Witkoff ends in Kremlin

Putin's meeting with Witkoff ends in Kremlin

17:56 05.08.2025
Ukraine prepares draft agreement on drones with USA; ready to discuss and conclude it – Zelenskyy's talk with Trump

Ukraine prepares draft agreement on drones with USA; ready to discuss and conclude it – Zelenskyy's talk with Trump

13:10 05.08.2025
Most Trump voters see Russia as threat and favor sanctions against it – poll

Most Trump voters see Russia as threat and favor sanctions against it – poll

HOT NEWS

SAPO files motion to remove Kyrylenko from the post of AMCU Chairman

SBU provides NABU director with evidence supporting suspicions against two employees

Intl Arbitration Tribunal dismisses Kolomoisky-linked $700 mln lawsuit against Ukraine – Ministry of Justice

Air Defense destroy 82 out of 108 enemy UAVs

All decisions on war ending in Ukraine concern all of Europe and Europe should influence processes

LATEST

Mykolaiv region allows truck movement during curfew due to heat wave

GUR attacks Russian anti-aircraft missile brigade in Krasnodar region - sources

Russian invaders attack child with UAV in Kherson – Kherson official

Ukraine's Ghost unit destroys valuable Russian radar system in Crimea

SBU charges Russian admiral Pinchuk in absentia over seizure of Ukrainian ship Sapphire

SBI exposes UAH 900,000 fraud scheme in Kyiv military unit

Law enforcement officers expose abuses in military units in Kyiv, Kyiv region

Ukraine, Moldova and Romania emphasize urgent need to restore peace for Ukraine, respecting its sovereignty and territorial integrity

Ombudsman warns families of missing persons, prisoners against joining protests without legal organizers

Ukraine, Moldova, Romania foreign ministers hope for early negotiation cluster opening during Danish EU presidency

AD
AD