On his second day in Washington, Zelenskyy announces early decision on F-16, new security agreements, about dozen meetings with leaders

Photo: https://www.president.gov.ua

On the second day of his official visit to Washington to attend the NATO summit, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced a very early decision by the F-16 partners for Ukraine, the signing of new security agreements and more than a dozen meetings with foreign leaders.

“We continue our work in Washington and are soon expecting a decision on F-16s to increase the number of aircraft available to Ukraine,” he said in a video address.

According to Zelenskyy, “yesterday, we secured five more Patriot systems and dozens of other air defense systems. Today, a decision on aircraft is also expected.”

In addition, the President announced the signing of two new security agreements with partners. “We will also finalize two new security agreements, which include support for sanctions against Russia, our accession to the EU and NATO, the protection of our soldiers and people, and reconstruction efforts. We take all this into account in the security agreements exactly as needed."

"And our meetings: there will be at least ten talks with the leaders of the countries. I am grateful to our entire team for their activity," the President said.

In particular, he said that "today there will be meetings in the U.S. Congress – both parties, both chambers. We appreciate American support and today we will talk about how to add even more good results to our interaction with America – preferably long-range and far-sighted ones."