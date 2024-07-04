Facts

20:27 04.07.2024

‘Treasures of Crimea. Return’ exhibition opened in Kyiv

2 min read
‘Treasures of Crimea. Return’ exhibition opened in Kyiv

The exhibition "Treasures of Crimea. Return", the exhibits of which were on display in the Netherlands during the occupation of Crimea in 2014 and Ukraine had been struggling for their return for 10 years.

The exhibition was opened by the first lady of the country, Olena Zelenska, according to the information posted on the official website of the President of Ukraine on Thursday.

"Our struggle for the return of Crimea and the return of its treasures began simultaneously – 10 years ago. It took 10 long years of courts and brilliant work of Ukrainian and foreign lawyers, museum workers and diplomats for culture, historical justice and cooperation of free people to triumph," the First Lady said in her speech,” the presidential press service quoted Zelenska as saying.

The exhibition "Treasures of Crimea. Return" will be presented in the National Museum of the History of Ukraine until the final de-occupation of Crimea. After that, the collection will be transferred to the peninsula.

It is noted that the unique artifacts in this exhibition come from the cultures of different peoples who lived on the peninsula, including Greeks, Scythians, Sarmatians, Goths, and Huns. They were created between the fifth century BC and the fifth century AD.

In 2014, when the Russian Federation occupied Crimea, more than 550 exhibits from four Crimean museums were on display in Amsterdam. For almost 10 years, our country has been trying to get them back. Finally, a year ago, the Supreme Court of the Netherlands ruled on the transfer of the collection to Ukraine. The return of the exhibits was made possible thanks to the joint work of representatives of a foreign law firm working with the Ministry of Justice and Ukrainian lawyers, as well as teams from the Ministry of Culture and Information Policy, the National Museum of the History of Ukraine, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, and the Embassy of the Kingdom of the Netherlands in Ukraine.

Tags: #scythian #exhibition #gold

MORE ABOUT

20:31 16.02.2024
Organizers of Deciding Your Tomorrow exhibition in Munich hope US congressmen to visit it

Organizers of Deciding Your Tomorrow exhibition in Munich hope US congressmen to visit it

19:52 04.01.2024
Kyiv sees exhibition in Modena about 'prosperity' of Mariupol under Russian occupation as provocation

Kyiv sees exhibition in Modena about 'prosperity' of Mariupol under Russian occupation as provocation

16:07 04.01.2024
Kyiv sees exhibition in Modena about 'prosperity' of Mariupol under Russian occupation as provocation

Kyiv sees exhibition in Modena about 'prosperity' of Mariupol under Russian occupation as provocation

14:20 20.06.2023
Exhibition about work of Ukrainian Red Cross during war opened in Brussels

Exhibition about work of Ukrainian Red Cross during war opened in Brussels

18:30 21.02.2023
Some 8,000 URCS volunteers help people to endure war hardships – Dotsenko

Some 8,000 URCS volunteers help people to endure war hardships – Dotsenko

13:33 17.02.2023
Photo exhibition about URCS activities during war to be held in Kyiv

Photo exhibition about URCS activities during war to be held in Kyiv

16:58 22.09.2022
Victor Pinchuk Foundation opens Russian War Crimes Exhibition at Ukrainian Institute of America in New York

Victor Pinchuk Foundation opens Russian War Crimes Exhibition at Ukrainian Institute of America in New York

16:44 27.06.2022
Exhibition of Russian equipment destroyed by Ukrainian defense forces opened in Warsaw

Exhibition of Russian equipment destroyed by Ukrainian defense forces opened in Warsaw

09:58 27.06.2022
G7 to impose embargo on Russian gold imports – Biden

G7 to impose embargo on Russian gold imports – Biden

10:38 14.12.2021
Key projects presented that will represent Ukraine at MIPIM 22

Key projects presented that will represent Ukraine at MIPIM 22

AD

HOT NEWS

Українські правоохоронці попередили масштабну корупційну схему в Державній митній службі

Kuleba: decisions that will allow Ukraine to destroy Russian bombers being prepared

Enemy saboteurs try to enter Sotnytsky Kozachok in Kharkiv region, Ukrainian forces clearing village from remnants of group

Decentralization should be enshrined in Constitution – Bezhin

Zelenskyy says about 14 undersupplied brigades in Ukrainian army: They still don't have weapons Congress voted for

LATEST

RUSSIA HITS PORT INFRASTRUCTURE WITH MISSILE IN ODESA REGION: ONE PERSON KILLED, SEVEN MORE INJURED – REGION’S HEAD

Kyivstar will expand its network of generators by 36.5% using stationary devices

Only six out of 19 warships of British Royal Navy can be put on alert today – media

Ukrainian MFA welcomes adoption of Bucharest Declaration by OSCE PA

Українські правоохоронці попередили масштабну корупційну схему в Державній митній службі

Stoltenberg: NATO anniversary summit to become opportunity to make decisions that matter for future of one billion people across Europe, North America

Kuleba: decisions that will allow Ukraine to destroy Russian bombers being prepared

If we don’t decentralize power in Kyiv, then our partners from EU will force us to do it – MP Bezhin

Enemy saboteurs try to enter Sotnytsky Kozachok in Kharkiv region, Ukrainian forces clearing village from remnants of group

Decentralization should be enshrined in Constitution – Bezhin

AD
AD
AD
AD