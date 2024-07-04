‘Treasures of Crimea. Return’ exhibition opened in Kyiv

The exhibition "Treasures of Crimea. Return", the exhibits of which were on display in the Netherlands during the occupation of Crimea in 2014 and Ukraine had been struggling for their return for 10 years.

The exhibition was opened by the first lady of the country, Olena Zelenska, according to the information posted on the official website of the President of Ukraine on Thursday.

"Our struggle for the return of Crimea and the return of its treasures began simultaneously – 10 years ago. It took 10 long years of courts and brilliant work of Ukrainian and foreign lawyers, museum workers and diplomats for culture, historical justice and cooperation of free people to triumph," the First Lady said in her speech,” the presidential press service quoted Zelenska as saying.

The exhibition "Treasures of Crimea. Return" will be presented in the National Museum of the History of Ukraine until the final de-occupation of Crimea. After that, the collection will be transferred to the peninsula.

It is noted that the unique artifacts in this exhibition come from the cultures of different peoples who lived on the peninsula, including Greeks, Scythians, Sarmatians, Goths, and Huns. They were created between the fifth century BC and the fifth century AD.

In 2014, when the Russian Federation occupied Crimea, more than 550 exhibits from four Crimean museums were on display in Amsterdam. For almost 10 years, our country has been trying to get them back. Finally, a year ago, the Supreme Court of the Netherlands ruled on the transfer of the collection to Ukraine. The return of the exhibits was made possible thanks to the joint work of representatives of a foreign law firm working with the Ministry of Justice and Ukrainian lawyers, as well as teams from the Ministry of Culture and Information Policy, the National Museum of the History of Ukraine, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, and the Embassy of the Kingdom of the Netherlands in Ukraine.