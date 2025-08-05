Interfax-Ukraine
Economy
20:20 05.08.2025

Subject of National Day of Ukraine at EXPO 2025 in Japan is gratitude to intl partners – Svyrydenko

1 min read
Photo: https://www.bloomberg.com/

On Tuesday, August 5, Ukraine celebrated the National Day at EXPO 2025 in Japan, Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko has said.

"Today, Ukraine celebrated the National Day at EXPO 2025 in Japan, dedicating it to the subject of gratitude to our international partners. We thank every country, every person who supports Ukraine in the fight for freedom," Svyrydenko said in the Telegram channel.

She said she was unable to personally attend the event, but thanked the team for adequately representing the country to the world community.

"The EXPO World Exhibition has become an important platform for us, where Ukraine appears before the world not only as a country that defends its sovereignty, but also as a nation that upholds the values of dignity, freedom and resilience. And here it is clearly felt that we are not alone in our struggle. We express our gratitude to the Japanese government for the opportunity to be represented here so loudly and to every country that continues to support us in the fight against the enemy. We are ready to continue to work together and build partnerships for the sake of peace, recovery and the future," the prime minister said.

