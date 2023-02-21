Facts

18:30 21.02.2023

Some 8,000 URCS volunteers help people to endure war hardships – Dotsenko

2 min read
Some 8,000 URCS volunteers help people to endure war hardships – Dotsenko

Some 8,000 volunteers of the Ukrainian Red Cross Society (URCS) provide people with support during the full-scale war unleashed by the Russian Federation, URCS Director General Maksym Dotsenko has said.

"We know that around 40-50% of Ukrainian citizens need our help today. Some of them lost their loved ones, some lost their homes, jobs. […] And we try to be exactly where our help is needed… We have 8,000 volunteers who work throughout Ukraine, we have 1,500 employees who coordinate this activity," he said at the opening ceremony of the photo exhibition "We Are Here for You" in Kyiv on Tuesday.

According to Dotsenko, the URCS has been helping and supporting people since the first day of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine on February 24, 2022.

"From the first days of the invasion we were involved in evacuation. We helped people who used subway as bomb shelter… The result of our work over a year is dozens of saved lives , these are thousands of volunteering hours, these are 300,000 evacuees from all over Ukraine," he said.

The URCS Director General also said that today 200 URCS organizations, 93 mobile teams, and 600 social workers help 4,000 senior people in the regions of Ukraine.

"The URCS has distributed around 8 million food packages among people, and each of them [the packages] is designed for a month. If we put them [the boxes with food packages] in a line, it will be 3,200 kilometers long – the distance from Donetsk to Uzhgorod and back," Dotsenko said.

The photo exhibition"We Are Here for You", which is dedicated to the activities of the URCS during the Russian full-scale invasion of Ukraine, will be held for two days. Seventy works by famous photographers Yevhen Malolietka, Pavlo Petrov, Kostiantyn Chernichkin, and Oleh Lehensky will be exhibited.

Workshops on first aid, information sessions on psychological first air and mine safety will be held on the sidelines of the exhibition.

