Kyiv sees exhibition in Modena about 'prosperity' of Mariupol under Russian occupation as provocation

Spokesperson for the Foreign Ministry of Ukraine Oleh Nikolenko has described an exhibition in Modena, Italy, dedicated to alleged "prosperity" of Mariupol under the Russian occupation as a provocation.

"The exhibition in Modena about the 'prosperity' of Mariupol under the Russian occupation is a provocation. The Foreign Ministry of Ukraine has instructed the Ukrainian Embassy in Rome to prepare an official letter on the issue," he said in a commentary to Interfax-Ukraine.

The ministry emphasized that, at the official level, Italy strongly supports the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine.

"And we expect to see a response to this propagandist event," the diplomat said.

Earlier, it was announced that Modena, Italy, would host an event dedicated to the alleged fact that Mariupol has been going through "a prompt recovery process" after Russia had occupied. The announcement was posted on Facebook by the organizers: https://www.facebook.com/events/1057231218927901/?ti=ls.