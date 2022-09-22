Victor Pinchuk Foundation opens Russian War Crimes Exhibition at Ukrainian Institute of America in New York

Following on from the successful exhibition at the Russia House during the World Economic Forum in Davos, the Russian War Crimes

The project, organized by Victor Pinchuk Foundation and PinchukArtCentre in partnership with the Office of the President of Ukraine, Ministry for Foreign Affairs, Ukrainian Institute of America, and Ukrainian Association of Photographers, provides information about the horrific reality of Russia’s aggression towards Ukraine, the press service of the Foundation told the Interfax-Ukraine agency.

The exhibition is part of a world tour which aims to show the full extent of the atrocities, which were committed and are being committed by fascists in Ukraine, to audiences across the globe, the press release says.

Andriy Yermak, Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, stated in his opening speech: “In the last few weeks, Ukrainian troops liberated most of Kharkiv region and what they found horrified the entire civilized world. During this time the Committee of Ministers of the Council of Europe have supported the proposal of an international tribunal that will try Russia’s political leadership. Vladimir Putin once said he would not allow another Srebrenica in Donbas but he kept silent about his plans for Bucha, Borodianka, Izium, Chuhuiv and dozens of other places that Ukrainians have been killed for being born Ukrainian.”

Victor Pinchuk, businessman and philanthropist said: “For many years I have been involved in creation of Babyn Jar, a memorial for the victims of the German atrocities committed at the place. At that point the world said “Never again”, yet we are seeing such horrendous acts in Ukraine.”

“We have to tell our story loudly so that the international community acts in support. It is very depressing to think that since showing the exhibition in the European Parliament in Brussels only two weeks ago, more horrendous crimes have been committed. We have to present these crimes as they are so that the international community realizes that severe sanctions are needed and to send more weapons. We hope this exhibition will help to show what we are defending against and what we are fighting for and, why we have to win together. Art is a powerful tool, and I know the exhibition will contribute to our victory,” Pinchuk added.

President of Latvia Egils Levits noted that “we need to convince the West of the war crimes committed against Ukraine. This is why this exhibition is so important.”

He expressed the view that it was necessary to create a special international tribunal to consider this case. “We must strengthen the international law to investigate the responsibility of the Russian State, with all its citizens. We must go further and convince more and more countries of this idea,” Levits added. Denys Shmyhal, Prime Minister of Ukraine said: “From the first day of the invasion, Russia has been systematically and deliberately undertaking war crimes in Ukraine. We are dealing with a genocide of the Ukrainian people. Their aim is to destroy the Ukrainian people and their nation.”

“We all remember Bucha and how families, young and old were murdered. Russia continues to attack civilian targets, transportation hubs, schools and infrastructure. Those crimes are not only committed by the soldiers, but also the Russian leadership who give the order to attack and bomb our children, our women and men, and who ignited the hatred against our country and its people. We support the creation of a special tribunal for the prosecution of the Russian war crimes, so justice can be served. This exhibition is painful evidence of the war crimes committed,” concluded Shmyhal.