14:20 20.06.2023

Exhibition about work of Ukrainian Red Cross during war opened in Brussels

A photo exhibition, dedicated to the work of the Ukrainian Red Cross Society of Ukraine (URCS) during the full-scale aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine, has opened in the capital of Belgium.

"In Brussels, in the Ukrainian hub located opposite the European Parliament, a photo exhibition ‘We are close,’ dedicated to the work of the Ukrainian Red Cross during the full-scale invasion [of the Russian Federation] into Ukraine, has opened," the URCS said on its official Facebook page on Tuesday.

The exhibition presents more than 40 photographs of famous Ukrainian photographers and URCS volunteers.

On the opening day of the exhibition, a panel discussion was held about the humanitarian situation in Ukraine, the beginning of the country's reconstruction process and on how the URCS helps people during the war. In particular, the discussion was attended by Maksym Dotsenko, Director General of the URCS, Vsevolod Chentsov, Chairman of the Mission of Ukraine to the European Union, and Peter Klanso, International Director of the Danish Red Cross.

