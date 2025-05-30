Ukrainian Red Cross shares its experience in informing about mine danger at intl exhibition

Photo: https://www.facebook.com/RedCrossUkraine

The Ukrainian Red Cross Society (URCS) took part in the VIII International Specialized Exhibition ADDIT EXPO 3D - 2025.

“This year, the exhibition became a platform not only for demonstrating technologies, but also for discussing current challenges in the field of mine action,” the URCS reported on Facebook on Friday.

The team of the URCS Humanitarian Access and Protection Department shared its experience in disseminating information about mine danger among the population.

“The mine threat is one of the most dangerous realities of modern Ukraine. That is why the Ukrainian Red Cross works every day in 19 regions of the country, conducting information sessions to inform about the risks of explosive objects and the rules of safer behavior for all categories of the population,” said head of the department Svitlana Avramenko.

Participation in such events allows you to establish professional ties with partners and government agencies, gain access to innovations that can improve the humanitarian response process, and develop new approaches in the field of informing the population about mine danger.

The exhibition was held in Kyiv on May 27-29.