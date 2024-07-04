Facts

16:05 04.07.2024

Enemy saboteurs try to enter Sotnytsky Kozachok in Kharkiv region, Ukrainian forces clearing village from remnants of group

1 min read
Photo: https://t.me/ministry_of_defense_ua

The Russian occupation forces continue to apply their main efforts in the Vovchansk and Lyptsi axes in the area of responsibility of the Kharkiv Operation and Tactical Group of Forces, meanwhile creating new stress points along the state border with the help of reconnaissance and sabotage groups.

"One of such groups attempted to enter the settlement of Sotnytsky Kozachok, which is situation directly on the state border line. Currently, the units of the Ukrainian defense forces are carrying out operations to detect and destroy the remnants of the enemy group," it said on Facebook on Thursday.

Tags: #kharkiv_region #saboteurs

