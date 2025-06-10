Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
17:41 10.06.2025

Mandatory evacuation approved from 7 settlements of Shevchenkivsky community of Kharkiv region

Mandatory evacuation approved from 7 settlements of Shevchenkivsky community of Kharkiv region
Photo: t.me/synegubov

The Defense Council of Kharkiv region at a meeting on Wednesday adopted a decision on mandatory evacuation from seven settlements of Shevchenkivsky community, Head of the regional military administration Oleh Synehubov said.

"These are the villages: Baranivka, Berezivka, Novomykolayivka, Spodobivka, Starovyrivka, Duvanka and Fedorivka," Synehubov said in his Telegram channel.

According to him, the reason for this decision was increased enemy shelling. Over the past two months, Russian shelling of the community with KABs, MLRS and UAVs has killed two people and injured five, including a 16-year-old boy; some 87 private and 27 apartment buildings have been damaged.

"In total, we plan to evacuate 181 children to safe places," Synehubov said.

He said all evacuees will receive temporary housing, support in obtaining IDP status, access to social benefits and humanitarian assistance.

