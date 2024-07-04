Zelenskyy's schedule does not include interview with Tucker Carlson – press secretary

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's work schedule does not include an interview with American journalist Tucker Carlson, said presidential press secretary Serhiy Nykyforov, advising Carlson to "check his sources in the FSB more carefully."

"Mr. Tucker Carlson should check his sources in the FSB more carefully. The President of Ukraine has a completely different schedule, and Tucker Carlson is not there," Nykyforov wrote on his Facebook page.

The day before, American TV presenter and journalist Tucker Carlson published a post on his social network X (Twitter) that he allegedly received consent to an interview with the President of Ukraine. He also wrote that he has been trying to negotiate this with Zelenskyy "for two years, and with particular intensity after interviewing Putin in February."

Carlson said the interview was needed to "to bring Americans much-needed information about the conflict that's completely reshaping their country's position in the world." However, he also expressed hope that it will be released "soon."