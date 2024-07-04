Facts

11:02 04.07.2024

Ukrainian air defense eliminates 21 of 22 enemy attack drones – Air Force

1 min read
Ukrainian air defense eliminates 21 of 22 enemy attack drones – Air Force

Ukrainian air defense eliminated 21 of 22 enemy attack drones, the Air Force reports.

"As a result of combat work, anti-aircraft missile units, crews of mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces and electronic warfare equipment of the Air Force of the Ukrainian Armed Forces shot down 21 suicide bombers within Kyiv, Chernihiv, Zhytomyr, Sumy, Dnipropetrovsk and Poltava regions," the statement said.

It is noted that on the night of July 4, the enemy attacked with 22 attack UAVs of the Shahed-131/136 type from Kursk region.

Tags: #drones

MORE ABOUT

21:03 24.06.2024
SBU drones already hit over 30 Russian refineries, terminals, oil depots – Zelenskyy

SBU drones already hit over 30 Russian refineries, terminals, oil depots – Zelenskyy

13:50 18.06.2024
SBU drones hit two oil depots in Rostov region – source

SBU drones hit two oil depots in Rostov region – source

20:37 05.06.2024
Syrsky holds meeting of working group on unmanned systems; it is planned to improve logistics, supply chain, workshop work

Syrsky holds meeting of working group on unmanned systems; it is planned to improve logistics, supply chain, workshop work

09:58 05.06.2024
Russian drones attack industrial facility in Poltava region, casualty reported – authorities

Russian drones attack industrial facility in Poltava region, casualty reported – authorities

10:31 03.06.2024
Almost 100% of drones for AFU developed in Ukraine, mostly by private business – Defense Ministry

Almost 100% of drones for AFU developed in Ukraine, mostly by private business – Defense Ministry

16:35 31.05.2024
SBU drones hit enemy radar Sky worth $100 mln in Crimea – source

SBU drones hit enemy radar Sky worth $100 mln in Crimea – source

12:25 14.05.2024
Air defense destroys all 18 enemy strike drones within eight regions – Air Force

Air defense destroys all 18 enemy strike drones within eight regions – Air Force

14:02 09.05.2024
SBU drones hit two oil transshipment depots in Krasnodar region – source

SBU drones hit two oil transshipment depots in Krasnodar region – source

21:07 07.05.2024
Defense Ministry: Cabinet approves creation of separate branch of forces in AFU – Unmanned Systems Forces

Defense Ministry: Cabinet approves creation of separate branch of forces in AFU – Unmanned Systems Forces

17:32 30.04.2024
PM: Govt allocates additional UAH 15.5 bln for purchase of drones

PM: Govt allocates additional UAH 15.5 bln for purchase of drones

AD

HOT NEWS

Zelenskyy says about 14 undersupplied brigades in Ukrainian army: They still don't have weapons Congress voted for

Zelenskyy's schedule does not include interview with Tucker Carlson – press secretary

Ukrainian Defense Forces withdraw from Kanal microdistrict in Chasiv Yar – Khortytsia Task Force

White House announces new aid package for Ukraine

Cabinet to present details of new programs to stabilize mobile communications, help people in conditions of electric deficiency – Zelenskyy

LATEST

Number of victims in Dnipro increases to 55 people

Zelenskyy about Yermak: Powerful manager whom I respect, disinfo regarding him is policy of those who are not happy with me

Zelenskyy says about 14 undersupplied brigades in Ukrainian army: They still don't have weapons Congress voted for

Number of victims as result of enemy attack on Kharkiv rises to 14, among them three children

Ministry of Culture: 453,500 museum objects evacuated due to war, about 35,000 missing

Zelenskyy's schedule does not include interview with Tucker Carlson – press secretary

Ukrainian Defense Forces withdraw from Kanal microdistrict in Chasiv Yar – Khortytsia Task Force

Ex-Deputy Prosecutor General could have illegally enriched himself by almost UAH 29 mln – NACP

Kyiv region authorities call on mobile operators to take steps to ensure uninterrupted communication even in absence of power

White House announces new aid package for Ukraine

AD
AD
AD
AD