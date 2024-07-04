Ukrainian air defense eliminates 21 of 22 enemy attack drones – Air Force

Ukrainian air defense eliminated 21 of 22 enemy attack drones, the Air Force reports.

"As a result of combat work, anti-aircraft missile units, crews of mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces and electronic warfare equipment of the Air Force of the Ukrainian Armed Forces shot down 21 suicide bombers within Kyiv, Chernihiv, Zhytomyr, Sumy, Dnipropetrovsk and Poltava regions," the statement said.

It is noted that on the night of July 4, the enemy attacked with 22 attack UAVs of the Shahed-131/136 type from Kursk region.