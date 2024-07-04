Facts

09:38 04.07.2024

White House announces new aid package for Ukraine

2 min read
The United States is announcing a new package of military assistance to Ukraine, which includes missiles for HIMARS systems, air defense interceptors, artillery shells and other weapons, but has not yet specified the amount, White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said.

The Biden-Harris administration is announcing a significant new package of security assistance to Ukraine - while the United States continues to support Ukraine's defense against Russian incursion, Jean-Pierre said during a briefing on Wednesday.

At the same time, the White House spokeswoman did not name the total cost of the new tranche of assistance, but noted that this is the seventh package allocated by the United States after President Joe Biden signed a law with additional funding for national security needs in April. This law contained, in particular, more than $60 billion in U.S. support for Ukraine.

The speaker clarified that the new package will contain missiles for Ukrainian air defense systems, ammunition for HIMARS, artillery shells and other critical assets taken from US stockpiles under the authority of the President.

In addition, the package will include additional funding for the U.S. Department of Defense to purchase new interceptor missiles for the Patriot and NASAMS air defense systems to help Ukraine protect its troops and cities from Russian air attacks.

