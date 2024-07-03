Invaders lose 1,180 people over day – General Staff

The defense forces liquidated 1,180 invaders, 16 tanks, 17 armored vehicles, 57 artillery systems, one MLRS, two air defense systems, 27 UAVs, as well as 75 units of vehicles and special equipment in one day, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported on Facebook on Wednesday morning.

"The total enemy combat losses from February 24, 2022 to July 3, 2024 are approximately: personnel / about 546,270 (1,180 more) people, tanks 8,123 (16 more) units, armored combat vehicles 15,583 (17 more) units, artillery systems - 14,712 (57 more) units, MLRS - 1,115 (one more) units, air defense systems 876 (two more) units, aircraft -360 units, helicopters - 326 units, operational-tactical level UAVs - 11,668 (27 more) units, cruise missiles - 336 (one more) units, boats/warships - 28 units, submarines - one unit, automotive equipment and tank trucks - 850 (63 more) units, and special equipment - 2,464 (12 more) units," according to the report on Russian losses in Ukraine.