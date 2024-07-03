Facts

10:14 03.07.2024

Invaders lose 1,180 people over day – General Staff

1 min read
Invaders lose 1,180 people over day – General Staff

The defense forces liquidated 1,180 invaders, 16 tanks, 17 armored vehicles, 57 artillery systems, one MLRS, two air defense systems, 27 UAVs, as well as 75 units of vehicles and special equipment in one day, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported on Facebook on Wednesday morning.

"The total enemy combat losses from February 24, 2022 to July 3, 2024 are approximately: personnel / about 546,270 (1,180 more) people, tanks 8,123 (16 more) units, armored combat vehicles 15,583 (17 more) units, artillery systems - 14,712 (57 more) units, MLRS - 1,115 (one more) units, air defense systems 876 (two more) units, aircraft -360 units, helicopters - 326 units, operational-tactical level UAVs - 11,668 (27 more) units, cruise missiles - 336 (one more) units, boats/warships - 28 units, submarines - one unit, automotive equipment and tank trucks - 850 (63 more) units, and special equipment - 2,464 (12 more) units," according to the report on Russian losses in Ukraine.

Tags: #losses #enemy

MORE ABOUT

18:11 01.07.2024
Russians’ losses in eastern direction in June amount to almost 32,000 people, more than 300 tanks, almost 20,000 UAVs – Khortytsia group of troops

Russians’ losses in eastern direction in June amount to almost 32,000 people, more than 300 tanks, almost 20,000 UAVs – Khortytsia group of troops

10:49 27.06.2024
Ukraine's army liquidates 1,260 invaders in one day – General Staff

Ukraine's army liquidates 1,260 invaders in one day – General Staff

12:36 29.05.2024
Invaders lose 1,300 people per day – General Staff

Invaders lose 1,300 people per day – General Staff

10:50 22.05.2024
AFU eliminate 1,300 invaders over day

AFU eliminate 1,300 invaders over day

12:46 13.05.2024
Ukraine's army liquidates 1,740 occupiers over day – General Staff

Ukraine's army liquidates 1,740 occupiers over day – General Staff

11:27 10.05.2024
Enemy loses 980 people in one day – General Staff

Enemy loses 980 people in one day – General Staff

19:46 01.05.2024
Ukraine's Intelligence: Mercenaries from Nepal are deserting en masse from Russian army

Ukraine's Intelligence: Mercenaries from Nepal are deserting en masse from Russian army

10:44 26.04.2024
Enemy loses 950 military in one day – General Staff

Enemy loses 950 military in one day – General Staff

09:31 17.04.2024
Russians lose 710 people over day – General Staff

Russians lose 710 people over day – General Staff

09:51 10.04.2024
AFU eliminate 830 occupiers, 47 armored vehicles over day

AFU eliminate 830 occupiers, 47 armored vehicles over day

AD

HOT NEWS

In Dnipro, after Russian shelling, three dead and 18 injured, among them 14-year-old girl

Ukraine receives $2.2 bln from IMF

Zelenskyy instructs energy minister to inform population on daily basis about state of operation of energy system

Zelenskyy instructs Umerov to find out specific dates of deliveries of additional Patriot systems from USA to Ukraine

USA to provide Ukraine with $2.3 bln in military aid

LATEST

Yermak discusses upcoming NATO summit with U.S. Presidential Assistant

Open Day of Single Veteran's Line to be held on July 5 in Lviv

In Dnipro, after Russian shelling, three dead and 18 injured, among them 14-year-old girl

Ukraine receives $2.2 bln from IMF

Yermak, Blinken discuss preparations for NATO Summit in Washington

Ukrzaliznytsia changes rules for transporting animals on railway

Zelenskyy instructs energy minister to inform population on daily basis about state of operation of energy system

Zelenskyy instructs Umerov to find out specific dates of deliveries of additional Patriot systems from USA to Ukraine

New Ukrainian Ambassador to Czech Republic Zvarych assumes his duties

Ukrainian, British FMs discuss preparations for upcoming NATO summit, supply of weapons to Ukraine

AD
AD
AD
AD