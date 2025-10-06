In eight months of 2025, Russia lost 281,550 people killed, wounded and missing. This is evidenced by the Russian statistics of losses published by the project "I Want to Live."

"Of these: 86,744 killed, including 1,583 officers and 8,633 convicts; 33,966 missing, including 11,427 convicts; 158,529 wounded, including 6,356 officers and 16,489 convicts; 2,311 captured," the project said on Telegram.

The loss of military equipment amounted to 13,145 units irretrievably, and 48,458 can theoretically be restored.

Average monthly losses are 35,193 people and 7,700 units of equipment, of which 1,643 units are irretrievable.

"Every day the Russian army loses an average of one battalion killed and missing - 496 people. Every month, seven brigades of the Russian Armed Forces die in full. These figures can be compared with the losses of the USSR during the East Prussian offensive operation, when 126,000 soldiers died, but at the same time the Soviets occupied northern Poland and all of Prussia along with the Königsberg fortress. Modern Russian generals ineptly laid down 120,000 people, but are unable to capture Pokrovsk for several years," the project said.

The indicative ratio of losses is also emphasized. Due to the lack of a normal system for evacuating the wounded from the battlefield, there are only 1.3 wounded soldiers for 1 dead person. This indicates a low survival rate for the wounded, who are poorly trained in tactical medicine and are usually abandoned without assistance after being wounded.

"It is not surprising that the Russian authorities are in no hurry to collect the bodies of the dead, hiding the losses. The only time the Russian Defense Ministry officially announced the number of dead, greatly understating it, was on March 25, 2022. Therefore, Russian society needs to be morally prepared for the fact that when the war ends, they may be told the real number of dead, missing, and wounded. And this number has already significantly exceeded 1 million people and 50,000 units of equipment since the beginning of the invasion in February 2022. This is the price of Putin’s rule and its support by the Russian people," the project said.