Russia loses 1,020 servicemen, 55 units of special equipment in a day

Photo: https://t.me/GeneralStaffZSU/

Ukrainian defense forces eliminated 1,020 occupiers, one tank, 15 artillery systems, 328 UAVs, as well as 55 vehicles and special equipment over the day, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said on Facebook on Thursday.

"Total enemy combat losses from 24.02.22 to 09.10.25 were approximately: personnel - about 1,119,390 (+1,020), tanks - 11,241 (+1), armored combat vehicles - 23,325 (+1), artillery systems - 33,534 (+15), operational-tactical-level UAVs - 68,293 (+328) and automotive equipment and tanker trucks - 63,705 (+55)," the message says, adding that the data is being verified.