USA to provide Ukraine with $2.3 bln in military aid

The United States will soon announce additional $2.3 billion in security assistance to Ukraine, which will include anti-tank weapons, interceptors and ammunition for Patriot and other air defense systems, U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd J. Austin III said.

"I am proud that the United States will soon announce more than $2.3 billion in new security assistance for Ukraine. This package under presidential drawdown authority will provide more air defense inceptors, anti-tank weapons, and other critical munitions from U.S. inventories," the Pentagon press service said, citing Austin before the start of negotiations with Ukrainian Defense Minister Rustem Umerov.

The Secretary of Defense said the announced aid package will also allow the United States to purchase more Patriot and NASAMS air defense interceptors, which will be provided on an accelerated timeline by the re-sequencing of deliveries for some foreign military sales.

In addition, the Pentagon chief said that on the eve of the NATO summit, which will take place next week in Washington, the United States will take "steps to build a bridge to NATO membership for Ukraine."

He said he looked forward to "discussing more ways to meet Ukraine's immediate security needs and to build a future force to ward off more Russian aggression."

" Ukraine is not alone, and the United States will never waver in our support. Alongside some 50 allies and partners, we'll continue to provide the critical capabilities that Ukraine needs to push back Russian aggression today and to deter Russian aggression tomorrow," Austin said.

In turn, Umerov thanked Austin for his comprehensive help and support.

"With that support, we have stopped Russia, stopped the aggression towards people, towards our values, national interests. And we look forward to discussing with you how we could continue our partnership and be, in the future, a member of NATO. Hopefully soon, Ukraine will receive its invitation. And – but at the moment, we will discuss the issues, how to increase our capabilities and plans," Umerov said.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Sunday that Russia had dropped more than 800 guided bombs on Ukraine in the last week alone. He called on country leaders to ease restrictions on the use of Western weapons to strike military targets in Russia. In particular, he said that Ukraine needs "the necessary means to destroy the carriers of these bombs, including Russian combat aircraft, wherever they are."