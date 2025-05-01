Interfax-Ukraine
18:27 01.05.2025

Ukrainian-American Economic Partnership Deal is win-win, sends signal to Russian leadership – Bessent

U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent considers the Economic Partnership Deal concluded with Ukraine to be mutually beneficial.

"This is a great deal. This is President Trump's deal, he is done trade deals, tax deals, and now we got this Ukrainian-American Economic Partnership Deal. It is a win-win," Bessent said on Fox News on Thursday.

According to him, now the United States "is showing that it has an economic interest in Ukraine, and it is a signal to the Russian leadership."

"It also was a signal to the American people that we have a chance to participate, to get some of our funding, weapons compensation and to be partners in the success of the Ukrainian people, to bring American know-how, best practices to a rebuilt Ukraine," the minister said.

Bessent also called the concluded deal "a way showing that there are no differences between Ukraine and the United States."

Earlier, Bessent said the United States and Ukraine signed an agreement to establish the Ukrainian-American Reconstruction Investment Fund, and this agreement clearly signals to Russia that the Trump administration is committed to a peace process, the center of which is a free, sovereign and prosperous Ukraine in the long term.

"President Trump envisioned this partnership between the American people and the Ukrainian people to show both sides' commitment to lasting peace and prosperity in Ukraine. And to be clear, no state or person who financed or supplied the Russian war machine will be allowed to benefit from the reconstruction of Ukraine," according to a press release on the U.S. Treasury Department website.

It is noted that in recognition of the significant financial and material support that the people of the United States have provided to Ukraine's defense since Russia's full-scale invasion, this economic partnership positions the two countries to cooperate and invest together so that their shared assets, talents, and capabilities can accelerate Ukraine's economic recovery.

 

