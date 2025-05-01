Minerals deal does not provide Ukraine with security guarantees – MP

The minerals deal with the United States does not provide Ukraine with security guarantees, member of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on National Security, Defense and Intelligence Iryna Friz (European Solidarity faction) believes.

"The deal does not provide security guarantees for Ukraine. This is an economic agreement that does not provide new tools for protecting the country," Friz told Interfax-Ukraine on Thursday.

According to the MP, if we believe the veracity of the text of the agreement that appeared on the Internet, there are more questions to the document than answers.

"Defense assistance is tied to an option. If the United States provides weapons, it will be taken into account as an investment in the fund. This is not a guarantee of assistance, but a mechanism for accounting," Friz said.

According to the politician, the agreement creates a fund for reconstruction, but does not fix any specific amounts or guarantees for Ukraine. She also said that control over minerals remains in question.

"The United States receives priority access to extracted products and information on the use of subsoil. Ukraine undertakes not to offer more favorable conditions to others," the MP said.

Friz also said that after the ratification of the agreement, the state and parliament are removed from control over the implementation of the document, and all decisions will be made by a closed partnership.

The politician said the deal does not contain a word about environmental consequences, monitoring or public risk assessment.

"The balance of interests is extremely dubious. Ukraine undertakes obligations, the United States actually does not. In general, the agreement looks like the interests of the United States are protected very clearly. Ukraine's interests remain a matter of faith in the 'good will' of partners," Friz said.

The MP is confident that this topic requires public and open discussion, because it is not just about business, "but about the future of our subsoil, sovereignty and the role of parliament in making fateful decisions."