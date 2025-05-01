Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
19:18 01.05.2025

Minerals deal does not provide Ukraine with security guarantees – MP

2 min read
Minerals deal does not provide Ukraine with security guarantees – MP

The minerals deal with the United States does not provide Ukraine with security guarantees, member of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on National Security, Defense and Intelligence Iryna Friz (European Solidarity faction) believes.

"The deal does not provide security guarantees for Ukraine. This is an economic agreement that does not provide new tools for protecting the country," Friz told Interfax-Ukraine on Thursday.

According to the MP, if we believe the veracity of the text of the agreement that appeared on the Internet, there are more questions to the document than answers.

"Defense assistance is tied to an option. If the United States provides weapons, it will be taken into account as an investment in the fund. This is not a guarantee of assistance, but a mechanism for accounting," Friz said.

According to the politician, the agreement creates a fund for reconstruction, but does not fix any specific amounts or guarantees for Ukraine. She also said that control over minerals remains in question.

"The United States receives priority access to extracted products and information on the use of subsoil. Ukraine undertakes not to offer more favorable conditions to others," the MP said.

Friz also said that after the ratification of the agreement, the state and parliament are removed from control over the implementation of the document, and all decisions will be made by a closed partnership.

The politician said the deal does not contain a word about environmental consequences, monitoring or public risk assessment.

"The balance of interests is extremely dubious. Ukraine undertakes obligations, the United States actually does not. In general, the agreement looks like the interests of the United States are protected very clearly. Ukraine's interests remain a matter of faith in the 'good will' of partners," Friz said.

The MP is confident that this topic requires public and open discussion, because it is not just about business, "but about the future of our subsoil, sovereignty and the role of parliament in making fateful decisions."

Tags: #council #agreement #comment #usa

MORE ABOUT

21:10 01.05.2025
Rubio, French FM discuss ensuring just and lasting peace in Ukraine

Rubio, French FM discuss ensuring just and lasting peace in Ukraine

21:05 01.05.2025
Podoliak: Agreement with US guarantees new supplies of weapons, incl air defense systems

Podoliak: Agreement with US guarantees new supplies of weapons, incl air defense systems

20:50 01.05.2025
Sybiha: Agreement marks start of new chapter in Ukraine-US strategic partnership

Sybiha: Agreement marks start of new chapter in Ukraine-US strategic partnership

20:43 01.05.2025
Partnership Agreement sends signal to Russia of US interest in Ukraine's long-term success – White House

Partnership Agreement sends signal to Russia of US interest in Ukraine's long-term success – White House

20:07 01.05.2025
Zelenskyy on agreement with US: It is equal agreement that creates opportunity for investments in Ukraine

Zelenskyy on agreement with US: It is equal agreement that creates opportunity for investments in Ukraine

18:27 01.05.2025
Ukrainian-American Economic Partnership Deal is win-win, sends signal to Russian leadership – Bessent

Ukrainian-American Economic Partnership Deal is win-win, sends signal to Russian leadership – Bessent

12:19 01.05.2025
Deal with USA includes 12 articles, list of minerals, Ukraine's PPP agency to represent country

Deal with USA includes 12 articles, list of minerals, Ukraine's PPP agency to represent country

12:16 01.05.2025
European Solidarity faction calls on Zelenskyy to discuss mineral agreement concluded with the US with representatives of the Rada factions and groups

European Solidarity faction calls on Zelenskyy to discuss mineral agreement concluded with the US with representatives of the Rada factions and groups

09:29 01.05.2025
Ukraine's Minister of Economy, U.S. Treasury Secretary sign deal to establish U.S.-Ukraine Reconstruction Investment Fund

Ukraine's Minister of Economy, U.S. Treasury Secretary sign deal to establish U.S.-Ukraine Reconstruction Investment Fund

13:21 30.04.2025
Rubio: USA will step back as mediator if no progress is made

Rubio: USA will step back as mediator if no progress is made

HOT NEWS

Ground being prepared to merge Rear Logistics Operator and Defense Procurement Agency; commission on operator's reorganization to be led by Zhumadilov

Zelenskyy on agreement with US: It is equal agreement that creates opportunity for investments in Ukraine

All facts regarding attack on Sternenko to be presented to public – Zelenskyy

Zelenskyy puts into effect NSDC decision on sanctions, in particular, against Oleksiy Arestovych

SBU prevents murder of activist and volunteer Sternenko, detains offender

LATEST

Zelenskyy: New sanctions packages apply to those who serve Russian military production, propagandists

European Commissioner Kos: We reiterate our support to opening Cluster 1 with Ukraine, Moldova simultaneously and ASAP

Stefanishyna, European Commissioner Kos discuss preparations for opening of first negotiation Clusters

Ground being prepared to merge Rear Logistics Operator and Defense Procurement Agency; commission on operator's reorganization to be led by Zhumadilov

Yaroslavsky’s DCH expands its portfolio by investing in Kasta marketplace

All facts regarding attack on Sternenko to be presented to public – Zelenskyy

Stefanishyna on relations with Hungary: There is unpleasant feeling about aggressive rhetoric, but there is dialogue, understanding

URCS removes consequences of Russian air attack at six locations in Odesa

Zelenskyy puts into effect NSDC decision on sanctions, in particular, against Oleksiy Arestovych

Volunteer Sternenko recovers from operation after assassination attempt

AD
AD