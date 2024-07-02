Facts

16:24 02.07.2024

Zelenskyy expects sufficient defense support, progress in European integration from Hungarian presidency of EU Council

2 min read
Zelenskyy expects sufficient defense support, progress in European integration from Hungarian presidency of EU Council

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said that he expects the Hungarian presidency of the Council of the European Union, which started on July 1, to make progress on the issue of Ukraine's future membership in the European Union, as well as continued support from European states, in particular defense, at a sufficient level.

"We talked [with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban] about cooperation at the EU level, about what we expect during the Hungarian presidency. Ukraine has started negotiations on joining the EU. We are preparing conditions for a membership agreement for Ukraine. This is a long process, very painstaking, but progress is constantly needed in it, dynamics is needed, without losing a single month," Zelenskyy said at a joint press conference with Orban in Kyiv on Tuesday.

In addition, according to him, "it is very important that Europe's support for Ukraine remains at a sufficient level, in particular, support for our defense against Russian terror."

Zelenskyy also stressed that "it is important that Hungary's presidency of the EU be effective, because all over Europe people with different political views equally want to see European policy effective, aimed at strengthening Europe, at new opportunities for people, for social development, for the growth of European companies. This is what we must ensure together."

The Head of State also said that his meeting with Orban immediately after the start of the Hungarian presidency of the European Union is "a clear indication of our common European priorities on how to return a just peace in Ukraine and throughout Europe, how to solve difficulties and provide new foundations for strengthening Europe, for economic and social growth."

Moreover, according to Zelenskyy, the very fact that Hungary took part in the first Peace Summit and supported its communique indicates Hungary's readiness to be effective in restoring real and lasting security, both in Ukraine and in Europe. "Today we discussed in detail how Hungary can show its leadership in the future in the preparation of the second [Peace] summit," the President concluded.

Tags: #zelenskyy #hungary #orban

MORE ABOUT

16:21 02.07.2024
Orbán: We want to sign global bilateral cooperation agreement with Ukraine

Orbán: We want to sign global bilateral cooperation agreement with Ukraine

14:50 02.07.2024
Orban to Zelenskyy: Ceasefire could speed up pace of negotiations with Russia

Orban to Zelenskyy: Ceasefire could speed up pace of negotiations with Russia

10:05 02.07.2024
Orban arrives in Kyiv to meet with Zelenskyy

Orban arrives in Kyiv to meet with Zelenskyy

20:47 01.07.2024
Next months should show progress in bringing Ukraine closer to European Union – Zelenskyy

Next months should show progress in bringing Ukraine closer to European Union – Zelenskyy

20:18 01.07.2024
Zelenskyy congratulates Canada on National Day

Zelenskyy congratulates Canada on National Day

19:51 01.07.2024
Kuleba congratulates Hungary on start of European Council’s presidency, expresses gratitude to Belgium

Kuleba congratulates Hungary on start of European Council’s presidency, expresses gratitude to Belgium

16:54 29.06.2024
Zelenskyy meets with Nariman Celâl, released from captivity

Zelenskyy meets with Nariman Celâl, released from captivity

15:09 28.06.2024
Zelenskyy on NATO summit: We’re working on result on air defense for Ukraine, serious package of military support, strong communiqué

Zelenskyy on NATO summit: We’re working on result on air defense for Ukraine, serious package of military support, strong communiqué

13:59 28.06.2024
Zelenskyy, President of Slovenia honor memory of fallen Ukrainian soldiers in Kyiv

Zelenskyy, President of Slovenia honor memory of fallen Ukrainian soldiers in Kyiv

10:44 28.06.2024
Orban refuses to support von der Leyen's candidacy as head of European Commission

Orban refuses to support von der Leyen's candidacy as head of European Commission

AD

HOT NEWS

Situation in Pokrovsk axis still complicated, more munitions and weapons needed there – Syrsky

Two women dead as Russian forces shell Nikopol – regional administration

Orbán: We want to sign global bilateral cooperation agreement with Ukraine

Ukrainian pilots attack enemy ammunition depot in Crimea – Air Force commander

Orban to Zelenskyy: Ceasefire could speed up pace of negotiations with Russia

LATEST

Zelenskyy instructs Fedorov to prepare analysis of telecom operators' work during power outages

Situation in Pokrovsk axis still complicated, more munitions and weapons needed there – Syrsky

Blinken announces news on strengthening of Ukraine's air defenses in coming weeks

Two women dead as Russian forces shell Nikopol – regional administration

Mobile rehabilitation teams of Ukrainian Red Cross receive training in Lutsk

Ukrainian pilots attack enemy ammunition depot in Crimea – Air Force commander

Orbran confirms his arrival in Kyiv: Purpose of Hungarian Presidency is to contribute to solving problems facing EU

ORBAN: WE WANT TO SIGN GLOBAL BILATERAL COOPERATION AGREEMENT WITH UKRAINE

Netherlands to soon begin deliveries of F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine – govt

Defense forces liquidate 1,280 invaders, 56 artillery systems in one day – General Staff

AD
AD
AD
AD