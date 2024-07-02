Zelenskyy expects sufficient defense support, progress in European integration from Hungarian presidency of EU Council

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said that he expects the Hungarian presidency of the Council of the European Union, which started on July 1, to make progress on the issue of Ukraine's future membership in the European Union, as well as continued support from European states, in particular defense, at a sufficient level.

"We talked [with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban] about cooperation at the EU level, about what we expect during the Hungarian presidency. Ukraine has started negotiations on joining the EU. We are preparing conditions for a membership agreement for Ukraine. This is a long process, very painstaking, but progress is constantly needed in it, dynamics is needed, without losing a single month," Zelenskyy said at a joint press conference with Orban in Kyiv on Tuesday.

In addition, according to him, "it is very important that Europe's support for Ukraine remains at a sufficient level, in particular, support for our defense against Russian terror."

Zelenskyy also stressed that "it is important that Hungary's presidency of the EU be effective, because all over Europe people with different political views equally want to see European policy effective, aimed at strengthening Europe, at new opportunities for people, for social development, for the growth of European companies. This is what we must ensure together."

The Head of State also said that his meeting with Orban immediately after the start of the Hungarian presidency of the European Union is "a clear indication of our common European priorities on how to return a just peace in Ukraine and throughout Europe, how to solve difficulties and provide new foundations for strengthening Europe, for economic and social growth."

Moreover, according to Zelenskyy, the very fact that Hungary took part in the first Peace Summit and supported its communique indicates Hungary's readiness to be effective in restoring real and lasting security, both in Ukraine and in Europe. "Today we discussed in detail how Hungary can show its leadership in the future in the preparation of the second [Peace] summit," the President concluded.