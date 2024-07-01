Facts

Next months should show progress in bringing Ukraine closer to European Union – Zelenskyy

Following a meeting with the team of his Office and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that the next months should show progress in bringing Ukraine closer to the European Union.

“Today, I held several meetings with our international relations team. The team of the Office and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs … We are also preparing further joint steps with our partners in Europe, and the coming months should demonstrate progress in bringing Ukraine closer to the European Union, including the screening procedure and the preparation of the terms of the future agreement on Ukraine's accession to the EU,” the President said in a video address.

He also noted that the participants of the meeting went through all the plans for July in detail. “This month can bring Ukraine even more strength, in particular in protecting the sky and bringing real security to our country,” he said.

The Head of State also announced future new bilateral security agreements with partners.

As Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala said yesterday, the Ukrainian and Czech sides will sign a security agreement at the European Political Community summit in London on July 18.

