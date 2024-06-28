Kuleba, Sikorsky discuss completion of work on Ukraine-Poland bilateral security agreement

Photo: https://x.com/dmytrokuleba

Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Dmytro Kuleba in Warsaw met with his Polish counterpart Radosław Sikorski, with whom he discussed Ukraine's accession to the EU, military assistance to Ukrainian forces and work on a bilateral security agreement between Ukraine and Poland.

"We welcomed the beginning of Ukraine's EU accession negotiations. Poland has consistently supported Ukraine's EU membership over the years. The practical start of talks is a success for Ukraine, Poland, and all of Europe," Kuleba said on the X social network.

The ministers also discussed possible ways to unblock assistance from the European Peace Fund for Ukraine in order to increase the supply of EU military aid to the Ukrainian defense forces.

"We paid special attention to negotiations with third countries about providing Ukraine with additional air defense capabilities. We also talked about the finalization of a bilateral security agreement between Ukraine and Poland," Kuleba said.