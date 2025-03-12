Facts

18:52 12.03.2025

Poland positively assesses results of first stage of talks between Ukraine, USA – Tusk

Poland positively assesses results of first stage of talks between Ukraine, USA – Tusk

Poland insists on the need to establish a just peace in Ukraine, and positively assesses the results of the meeting of the Ukrainian and American delegations in Saudi Arabia, Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk said in a joint statement with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

"On the issue of Ukraine and Russia, Poland's position is clear, it has been known since the first days of Russian aggression against Ukraine. Like Turkey, Poland wants a ceasefire and peace as soon as possible. I am glad to hear these words, which we repeat every day in Warsaw, in Kyiv, in Brussels. Turkey and Poland want a just peace to be concluded. We all know what a just peace is. We have identical assessments of the results of the first stage of negotiations that ended in Saudi Arabia between our American and Ukrainian friends. We clearly assess this first result of these meetings positively. We are both pleased that both the American and Ukrainian sides also express complete satisfaction with these first steps," Tusk said.

He noted that even if the negotiations are accompanied by emotions and disputes, a ceasefire, and subsequently peace, remain the goal for Ukraine, the United States and their allies.

"The only question mark today remains Russia's reaction. Today, Ankara, Warsaw, Kyiv, Washington, Brussels, we are all waiting for a clear answer. Is the other side ready to take this proposal for a ceasefire and further peace talks seriously? We very much hope for this," the Prime Minister noted.

He also invited the Turkish side to join the settlement process in the region.

"I made an unambiguous proposal to President Erdogan that Turkey take on as much co-responsibility as possible for the peace process, the guarantee of stability and security in our entire region. We are ready to cooperate with our Turkish friends both in the field of defense and the defense industry. I don't think I'm exaggerating if I say that today we have made a historic breakthrough. We know very well what we want for Ukraine, what we want for the region, and what we want for Europe," Tusk pointed out.

