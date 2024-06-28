Facts

Ukraine, Czech Republic to sign security agreement in London on July 18

Ukraine and the Czech Republic have agreed on the date of signing security commitments, Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala has said.

"President [of Ukraine Volodymyr] Zelenskyy and I agreed yesterday that we will conclude negotiations on the text of the Czech-Ukrainian security agreement before the NATO summit in Washington. We will then sign it at the European Political Community summit in London on July 18," he said on X social Network on Friday.

The NATO Summit will be held on July 9-11.

