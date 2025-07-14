Energoatom agrees to build SMR plant, spent fuel containers in Ukraine using Holtec technology

Energoatom and Holtec International signed an agreement at the URC-2025 in Rome, which provides for the construction of a plant for the production of small modular reactors (SMR) and spent nuclear fuel containers (SNF) using Holtec technology, said head of Energoatom Petro Kotin.

"The agreement with Holtec is also a promising agreement. It fixes what we plan to do with them. This is a plant for the production of SMRs in Ukraine using their technology. They are also transferring the technology for the production of spent fuel containers to us," Kotin said in a comment to Interfax-Ukraine after signing the document.

He recalled that the Centralized Spent Nuclear Fuel Storage Facility was built using Holtec technology, which constantly needs new containers for it.

"Containers are constantly needed for spent fuel. They are currently produced in the United States, and later we will produce them in Ukraine. It will be cheaper," explained the head of Energoatom.

As reported, Energoatom and Westinghouse finalized agreements on the production of nuclear fuel in Ukraine using the technology of the American company at the URC-2025 in Rome.

"We signed a memorandum that consolidates everything that has already been done with Westinghouse… And this was just the summary part of the documents," Kotin said in a comment to the Interfax-Ukraine agency after signing the memorandum.

Ukraine has not purchased nuclear fuel from Russia since 2020, and has refused spare parts for nuclear reactors.

In June 2022, Energoatom and Westinghouse signed an agreement to supply nuclear fuel for all Ukrainian nuclear power plants.