Interfax-Ukraine
Economy
20:54 14.07.2025

Energoatom agrees to build SMR plant, spent fuel containers in Ukraine using Holtec technology

2 min read
Energoatom agrees to build SMR plant, spent fuel containers in Ukraine using Holtec technology

Energoatom and Holtec International signed an agreement at the URC-2025 in Rome, which provides for the construction of a plant for the production of small modular reactors (SMR) and spent nuclear fuel containers (SNF) using Holtec technology, said head of Energoatom Petro Kotin.

"The agreement with Holtec is also a promising agreement. It fixes what we plan to do with them. This is a plant for the production of SMRs in Ukraine using their technology. They are also transferring the technology for the production of spent fuel containers to us," Kotin said in a comment to Interfax-Ukraine after signing the document.

He recalled that the Centralized Spent Nuclear Fuel Storage Facility was built using Holtec technology, which constantly needs new containers for it.

"Containers are constantly needed for spent fuel. They are currently produced in the United States, and later we will produce them in Ukraine. It will be cheaper," explained the head of Energoatom.

As reported, Energoatom and Westinghouse finalized agreements on the production of nuclear fuel in Ukraine using the technology of the American company at the URC-2025 in Rome.

"We signed a memorandum that consolidates everything that has already been done with Westinghouse… And this was just the summary part of the documents," Kotin said in a comment to the Interfax-Ukraine agency after signing the memorandum.

Ukraine has not purchased nuclear fuel from Russia since 2020, and has refused spare parts for nuclear reactors.

In June 2022, Energoatom and Westinghouse signed an agreement to supply nuclear fuel for all Ukrainian nuclear power plants.

Tags: #factory #holtec #smr #agreement

MORE ABOUT

16:27 12.07.2025
Ukrainian city of Mykolaiv signs sister city agreement with Bari at URC in Rome

Ukrainian city of Mykolaiv signs sister city agreement with Bari at URC in Rome

10:50 09.06.2025
General Staff confirms destruction of facility for production of antennas for Shaheds in Russian Cheboksary

General Staff confirms destruction of facility for production of antennas for Shaheds in Russian Cheboksary

12:11 02.06.2025
Text of Ukraine's peace proposals for agreement with Russia appeared – media

Text of Ukraine's peace proposals for agreement with Russia appeared – media

20:31 27.05.2025
CEO of titanium Velta predicts real results of minerals deal with USA by 2035

CEO of titanium Velta predicts real results of minerals deal with USA by 2035

20:21 27.05.2025
Minerals deal with US opens up new prospects for Ukrainian companies, but possible risks must also be assessed – Zakhidnadraservice founder

Minerals deal with US opens up new prospects for Ukrainian companies, but possible risks must also be assessed – Zakhidnadraservice founder

18:28 15.05.2025
Zelenskyy convinced that if he meets with Putin, he will agree with him on ceasefire

Zelenskyy convinced that if he meets with Putin, he will agree with him on ceasefire

20:48 08.05.2025
Poroshenko: Ratification of agreement is attempt to overcome crisis in relations between Ukraine and USA

Poroshenko: Ratification of agreement is attempt to overcome crisis in relations between Ukraine and USA

20:08 08.05.2025
Agreement with USA will become strong basis for economic and security cooperation – Zelenskyy

Agreement with USA will become strong basis for economic and security cooperation – Zelenskyy

20:18 02.05.2025
Govt submits to parliament bill on amendments to Budget Code due to deal with USA

Govt submits to parliament bill on amendments to Budget Code due to deal with USA

20:03 02.05.2025
Zelenskyy, Ecuadorian President instruct teams to work on possibility of signing free trade agreement

Zelenskyy, Ecuadorian President instruct teams to work on possibility of signing free trade agreement

HOT NEWS

Govt distributes UAH 35 bln in subsidies for teachers’ salaries – PM

Energoatom, Westinghouse finalize agreements on production of nuclear fuel in Ukraine using American technology at URC

About 200 deals worth EUR 10 bln prepared for URC2025 – Zelenskyy

EU's guarantee program to unlock EUR 10 billion for Ukraine – EC president

EC President announces launch of European Flagship Fund for Ukraine's reconstruction

LATEST

URC-2025: State Restoration Agency, Korean EDCF to work on launching RDF-based CHPPs in three cities – Sukhomlyn

Dragon Capital invests $20 mln in its Rebuild Ukraine Fund, plans its first closing in September

Govt distributes UAH 35 bln in subsidies for teachers’ salaries – PM

Horizon Capital launches fundraising for new Catalyst Fund for EUR300 mln

EIB to provide Piraeus Bank with EUR16 mln to finance SMEs

EIB may provide Ukreximbank with EUR 100 mln to finance SMEs

Комиссия по отбору директора БЭБ сообщила об официальном заседании Конкурсной комиссии в понедельник

Total EBRD financing deployed in wartime Ukraine reaches EUR 7.6 bln

EBRD allocates loan of up to EUR50 mln to Nova Poshta

Ukrenergo, EU Secretariat to develop mechanism to reduce risks for ancillary services auctions – memo at URC-2025

AD
AD