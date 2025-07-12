Ukrainian city of Mykolaiv signs sister city agreement with Bari at URC in Rome

The city of Mykolaiv has signed a sister city agreement with the municipality of Bari, Italy, on the sidelines of the Ukraine Recovery Conference in Rome, according to Mykolaiv Mayor Oleksandr Senkevych.

"We're officially launching our cooperation with the Italian city of Bari. During the Ukraine Recovery Conference, Mykolaiv signed a sister city agreement with Bari. This partnership is not just about paperwork – it's about mutual support, knowledge exchange, and joint projects that will help our communities grow," Senkevych wrote on Telegram on Saturday.

He noted that Mykolaiv is in need of reconstruction and sees strong potential in collaboration with Bari across various sectors – education, culture, economic development, and experience-sharing.

"What's most important is that we feel genuine interest not just on paper but through concrete actions," he added.

Senkevych also thanked his team for their consistent work and expressed special gratitude to Ukraine's Consul General in Naples, Maksym Kovalenko, for facilitating international outreach.

"I'm confident this cooperation will yield real results for both sides," he concluded.