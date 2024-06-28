Zelenskyy, President of Slovenia honor memory of fallen Ukrainian soldiers in Kyiv

Photo: https://www.president.gov.ua

On Constitution Day, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy and President of Slovenia Nataša Pirc Musar, who is on a visit to our country, honored the memory of the defenders who gave their lives for Ukraine.

According to the presidential website, the honor guard warriors placed wreaths from the heads of state at the Wall of Remembrance for those who died for Ukraine on Mykhailivska Square in Kyiv. To the sound of surma, Zelenskyy and Pirc Musar paid tribute to the fallen warriors.