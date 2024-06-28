Yermak on Constitution Day: A symbol of our state

Head of the President’s Office Andriy Yermak called the Constitution a "symbol" of the state on Constitution Day of Ukraine.

"Twenty-eight years of a democratic and human-centered Constitution. It is a symbol of our state, the struggle for freedom, history and independence," he wrote on the Telegram channel.

The President’s Office head noted that "our democratic traditions are more than three centuries old. In 1710, the world saw the ‘Pacts and Constitutions of the Rights and Liberties of Zaporozhian Army’ by Pylyp Orlyk. The modern Constitution of Ukraine is the heir to glorious traditions."

"Rights and freedoms are a treasure trove. Today, our people demonstrate the price paid for the protection of democracy and the desire to live in their own state. I congratulate the real defenders of the Constitution – soldiers and all Ukrainians who have preserved our state with their own forces and resources," he stressed.