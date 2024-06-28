Facts

11:13 28.06.2024

Three people killed, 18 wounded amid shelling in Donetsk region – region’s head

1 min read
Three people killed, 18 wounded amid shelling in Donetsk region – region’s head
Photo: https://www.facebook.com/vadym.filashkin/

Over the past day, Russian occupiers fired at Kurakhove in Donetsk region, as a result, two people were killed and two injured, and two people were injured in Kurakhivska community, said head of the Regional Military Administration Vadym Filashkin.

Also, as a result of enemy shelling, a person was injured in Horniak, six people in Selydove, one person was killed and three wounded in Toretsk, three more people were injured in Pivnichny and two in New York.

In addition, 10 houses were damaged in Dachne, seven high–rise buildings, five private houses and four administrative buildings in Selydove, five houses in Zarichne, two administrative buildings and a store in Lyman, eight private houses, a high–rise building and two industrial buildings in community of Chasiv Yar.

The invaders shelled the outskirts of Kostiantynivska and Novodonetska communities.

In just one day, the enemy shelled settlements of Donetsk region 22 times. Some 239 people, including 38 children, were evacuated from the front line.

Tags: #donetsk_region #kurakhove

MORE ABOUT

09:28 28.06.2024
Ukraine calls to prevent Russia from turning Chasiv Yar into ghost city – Embassy

Ukraine calls to prevent Russia from turning Chasiv Yar into ghost city – Embassy

12:59 26.06.2024
Zelenskyy presents state awards to AFU servicemen fighting in Pokrovske direction

Zelenskyy presents state awards to AFU servicemen fighting in Pokrovske direction

11:24 26.06.2024
Zelenskyy, together with Syrsky and Hnatov, arrive in Donetsk region

Zelenskyy, together with Syrsky and Hnatov, arrive in Donetsk region

17:12 24.06.2024
One dead, one wounded as Russian forces attack Kurakhove – Donetsk regional administration

One dead, one wounded as Russian forces attack Kurakhove – Donetsk regional administration

14:25 22.06.2024
Five people killed in 24 hours, seven more injured in Donetsk region – authorities

Five people killed in 24 hours, seven more injured in Donetsk region – authorities

14:07 15.06.2024
Five people injured as Russian forces eleven times shell Donetsk region – local authorities

Five people injured as Russian forces eleven times shell Donetsk region – local authorities

13:04 15.06.2024
Three people killed as Russian forces attack village in Donetsk region – local authorities

Three people killed as Russian forces attack village in Donetsk region – local authorities

10:52 06.06.2024
As result of shelling in Donetsk region, two people killed, 14 injured – regional head

As result of shelling in Donetsk region, two people killed, 14 injured – regional head

11:19 01.06.2024
Two people killed, eight injured as result of Russian attacks in Donetsk region – police

Two people killed, eight injured as result of Russian attacks in Donetsk region – police

10:21 29.05.2024
In Toretsk, as result of three air bombs dropped by enemy, two people killed, three injured

In Toretsk, as result of three air bombs dropped by enemy, two people killed, three injured

AD

HOT NEWS

EU leaders declare the need to hold Russian leadership accountable for war its against Ukraine – EU summit conclusions

EU leaders urge to step up military assistance to Ukraine – EU summit conclusions

EU leaders call for increased support for Ukraine's energy sector

EU leaders welcome Ukraine-EU Security Agreement

EU leaders consider it necessary to continue working to channel revenues from frozen Russian assets to Ukraine – conclusions of EU summit

LATEST

YASNO head calls on Kyiv residents to participate in city programs to compensate cost of generators and energy-efficient measures

EU leaders declare the need to hold Russian leadership accountable for war its against Ukraine – EU summit conclusions

USA, Israel negotiating supply of up to eight Patriot air defense systems to Ukraine – media

Yermak on Constitution Day: A symbol of our state

Energoatom owes Energoproject more than UAH 25 mln for work already completed – head of institute

EU leaders urge to step up military assistance to Ukraine – EU summit conclusions

Orban refuses to support von der Leyen's candidacy as head of European Commission

EU leaders call for increased support for Ukraine's energy sector

EU leaders welcome Ukraine-EU Security Agreement

EU leaders consider it necessary to continue working to channel revenues from frozen Russian assets to Ukraine – conclusions of EU summit

AD
AD
AD
AD