Three people killed, 18 wounded amid shelling in Donetsk region – region’s head

Photo: https://www.facebook.com/vadym.filashkin/

Over the past day, Russian occupiers fired at Kurakhove in Donetsk region, as a result, two people were killed and two injured, and two people were injured in Kurakhivska community, said head of the Regional Military Administration Vadym Filashkin.

Also, as a result of enemy shelling, a person was injured in Horniak, six people in Selydove, one person was killed and three wounded in Toretsk, three more people were injured in Pivnichny and two in New York.

In addition, 10 houses were damaged in Dachne, seven high–rise buildings, five private houses and four administrative buildings in Selydove, five houses in Zarichne, two administrative buildings and a store in Lyman, eight private houses, a high–rise building and two industrial buildings in community of Chasiv Yar.

The invaders shelled the outskirts of Kostiantynivska and Novodonetska communities.

In just one day, the enemy shelled settlements of Donetsk region 22 times. Some 239 people, including 38 children, were evacuated from the front line.