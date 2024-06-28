Facts

10:28 28.06.2024

EU leaders welcome Ukraine-EU Security Agreement

EU leaders welcome Ukraine-EU Security Agreement

The leaders of the European Union welcomed the signing of a security agreement with Ukraine, noting that military support by EU member states will be provided with full respect for their interests.

This is discussed in the conclusions of the European Council adopted in Brussels on Thursday during the first day of the meeting.

“The European Council welcomes the Joint security commitments concluded between the

European Union and Ukraine as well as further bilateral security agreements concluded with

Ukraine by Member States and partners. Military support and EU security commitments will be provided in full respect of the security and defence policy of certain Member States and taking into account the security and defence interests of all Member States,” the document reads.

In addition, the European Council welcomed the results of the Peace Summit in Ukraine, held in Switzerland on June 15 and June 16, 2024. “The European Union and its Member States will pursue their efforts to build the broadest international support, especially from key developing countries and emerging economies, for a comprehensive, just and lasting peace based on the principles of the UN Charter and international law, in line with the key principles and objectives of Ukraine’s Peace Formula,” said in the conclusions.

