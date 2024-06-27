Lithuania to strive to annually provide security, defense support to Ukraine in amount of 0.25% of GDP – agreement

The joint security commitments between Ukraine and Lithuania, signed in Brussels on Thursday by Presidents Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Gitanas Nausėda, confirm Ukraine's support for modern military equipment in the land, air, sea, space and cyber-electromagnetic fields.

As noted in the document, this year military assistance to Ukraine from Lithuania has already reached almost EUR 80 million, of which EUR 35 million has been allocated to the Czech initiative for the purchase of artillery ammunition. This amount for 2024 is constantly growing due to new military aid packages.

Lithuania will also potentially resume a military training mission on Ukrainian territory.

Certain provisions of the Agreement establish joint counteraction to hybrid threats and nuclear risks, and also provide for strengthening the protection of critical infrastructure and cooperation in the field of intelligence.

Lithuania will work with Ukraine to identify sources of funding necessary for the development of the defense-industrial complex of our state.

The document clearly enshrines support for the Ukrainian Peace Formula and Ukraine's membership in the EU and NATO. Separate blocks relate to bringing the aggressor to justice, strengthening sanctions against Russsia and working on the creation of a compensation mechanism.

It is stated that the Republic of Lithuania will continue to provide humanitarian assistance to Ukraine and participate in the reconstruction of Ukraine.