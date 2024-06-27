Facts

11:31 27.06.2024

Zelenskyy invites Organization of American States to join in developing action plan to force Russia to peace in line with Peace Formula

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy invited the Organization of American States (OAS) to join the joint development of an action plan as part of the upcoming work of groups of states that supported the Peace Summit communiqué to force Russia to end the war in accordance with the Peace Formula.

"Now it is a special time for all of us. Time when we will either fully restore the force of the international law, when treaties and conventions defining the rules for life of nations – really work. Or when there will be no rules at all, and only force will define everything – only violence of some against others," Zelenskyy said in a video message to OAS countries on Thursday.

"It may seem to those who are far from the flames of war and don’t hear air alarms or artillery strikes that the threat is overblown," he said.

"But war is, unfortunately, a virus that can be spread faster than any other. Chaos that war provokes in one part of the world can cause such waves of instability that they will go around the whole planet more than once or twice and the price of that may be frightening. And in fact, it was already felt – in particular as a result of Russian strikes against our country. When Russian blockade of Ukrainian sea ports caused disorder and hikes in food prices in many regions of the world. Or when Russian nuclear blackmail has once again reminded many nations how fragile global security is. There is no region in the world for which the rules that Russian aggression is breaking – would be unimportant," the president said.

Zelenskyy stressed that those who equally value the principle of the territorial integrity of states and the sovereignty of nations must guarantee security.

"And only in unity we can do it," he noted.

"And that is why we have recently achieved such a success – one hundred and one participants of the first Peace Summit. And we are increasing the support of the world community of our efforts – I thank everyone who joins the Peace Summit Communiqué. We will certainly implement all of its points," the head of state said.

"We are forming teams and groups that will develop action plans according to the Peace Formula. We need real steps – everything that can bring just and lasting peace closer to us – Ukrainians, and hence reliable stability for everyone in the world. And it must be done really fairly – not behind the scenes. Peace with such an aggressor as Moscow can’t be bargained. Like any other gangster, the Kremlin will want more. But even Russia can be forced to peace and recognition of all principles and purposes of the UN Charter," Zelenskyy said.

The head of state thanked the Organization of American States and invited its countries to work together: "So that already at the Second Global Peace Summit we will be able to define the path – the path, how just peace will prevail over cruel war."

The Organization of American States brings together 35 member countries. Last week, the OAS supported the Joint Communiqué of the Peace Summit, which took place in Switzerland on June 15-16.

Tags: #oas #zelenskyy

14:53 27.06.2024
Ukraine, partners should develop action plan on Peace Formula within few months to stop Russian aggression – Zelenskyy

14:44 27.06.2024
Michel to Zelenskyy: We will support Ukraine as long as needed

12:59 26.06.2024
Zelenskyy presents state awards to AFU servicemen fighting in Pokrovske direction

11:24 26.06.2024
Zelenskyy, together with Syrsky and Hnatov, arrive in Donetsk region

09:59 26.06.2024
Zelenskyy: Guyana joins communique of Peace Summit

09:57 26.06.2024
Zelenskyy signs decree on dismissal of Borzov from post of head of Vinnytsia region

09:46 26.06.2024
Zelenskyy: 90 more Ukrainians return home from Russian captivity

09:36 26.06.2024
Zelenskyy: We will definitely implement everything necessary to create Agreement on Ukraine's accession to EU

18:04 25.06.2024
Zelenskyy: Our negotiations on accession to EU started; issue is technical work, adaptation of our system to EU, political will of Europe

16:22 25.06.2024
Zelenskyy invites Swedish govt, businesses to take patronage over reconstruction war-affected region of Ukraine

