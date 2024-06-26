Facts

18:05 26.06.2024

Reserve+ app contains info about reservation of 340,000 people liable for military service – Dpty Defense Minister

2 min read
Information about the reservation of those liable for military service has appeared in the Reserve+ mobile application, Deputy Minister of Defense of Ukraine Kateryna Chernohorenko said.

"You asked – we did it! The current reservation status is now displayed for 340,000 citizens in Reserve+... We have digitalized paper reservations. We took reservation orders from the Ministry of Economy and entered 340,000 entries into the Amulet register. So that current information about armor is displayed in electronic military registration documents of our citizens," Chernohorenko said on Facebook on Wednesday.

At the same time, she said "the percentage of the human factor in the territorial center of recruitment errors in entering information about citizens into the Oberih register remains high and territorial recruitment and social support centers did not always enter information about armor into the register. Sometimes this takes weeks, or even months."

"How to update a document? Click the three dots to the right of the document. Select 'Update Document.' You will then see your current status. If your reservation was only on paper, the 'Reserved' status will appear in the application. If your reservation is still ongoing, but this was not included in the application – the new deadline should be displayed in Reserve+," the deputy minister said.

According to her, from now on, in order for the reservation to be reflected in an electronic document, "you don't need to go to the territorial center of recruitment, call somewhere or stand in line at 5.00 o'clock."

At the same time, Chernohorenko said some of the reservation orders could not be digitized due to the lack of information identifying a specific person, and in this case, information about the reservation in "Reserve+" will not be displayed. "However, we are already working on a clear and transparent algorithm so that all reserved citizens can receive an up-to-date status in Reserve+," she said.

The deputy minister also said that she is preparing for beta testing of the electronic reservation service for enterprises. "Soon this process will become automatic and invisible to citizens. Data will run around, not people," Chernohorenko said.

