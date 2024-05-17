Facts

19:08 17.05.2024

Defense Ministry launches Reserve+ app for military personnel, conscripts, reservists

2 min read

The Ministry of Defense of Ukraine said it is launching the Reserve+ mobile application for military personnel, conscripts and reservists, which will be available for download on smartphones through the App Store and Google Play Market from May 18.

The department said on May 18, the updated law on mobilization comes into force. So, from tomorrow, all men aged 18-60 years must update their credentials within 60 days – until July 16 inclusive.

"When updating the data, a referral to the military medical commission will not be issued. Such a referral can be issued if necessary subsequently. You can update your data in any of the following ways that are convenient for you. Online – through the Reserve+ application. It will be available for download on smartphones through the App Store and Google Play Market from May 18," the ministry said on its website.

It is indicated that Reserve+ provides the ability to quickly update data and access information in the Oberih registry.

"After updating the data in the application, you will be able to see information from the Oberih registry for yourself," the ministry said.

It is also possible to update person's data offline at Territorial Centres of Recruitment or Administrative Services Centers operating throughout the country.

"If you update your data through the military medical commission, in addition to the extract from the registry itself, you will receive a corresponding mark on your military ID," the department said.

From June 18, a QR code will also appear in the Reserve+ application, by scanning which the relevant authorities will be able to instantly receive information about your status as a military service member, conscript or reservist.

Tags: #mobile #app #ministry_defense #reserve

