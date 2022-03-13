Klitschko: Kyiv reserve fund increased to UAH 1.3 bln for needs of capital defense

Kyiv City Council has increased the reserve fund of the city budget to UAH 1.3 billion for the needs of the defense of the capital and civil protection of the population, Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko said.

"Today we had a meeting of Kyiv City Council, which was attended by 68 deputies from all factions. We made the following decisions: we increased the reserve fund of the city budget for the needs of the defense of the capital and civil protection of the population," the mayor of the capital wrote on his telegram channel on Sunday.

In particular, according to him, the reserve fund has been increased to compensate the transport enterprises of the capital, including those operating in shelter mode (for example, the subway), to compensate transport workers who take people out of the suburbs where fighting continues - the city helps the region and provides Kyivpastrans buses for the evacuation of people from Hostomel, Bucha, Vorzel and Irpin.

Also, Klitschko noted, the increase in the reserve fund is due to the need for additional funding for the city's electricity and heat supply, and other acute needs of Kyiv.

"The reserve fund, which we included in the budget in peacetime, is UAH 250 million. Today, in the conditions of war, we have increased it to UAH 1.3 billion," the mayor of Kyiv said.