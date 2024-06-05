QR code to be fully available in Reserve+ on June 18, officials to also read it through application

A QR code will appear in the Reserve+ application for military personnel, conscripts and reservists from June 18, it will be an absolutely equivalent electronic military registration document, officials will also read it through the application, digital transformation and digitalization Kateryna Chernohorenko said.

"Next we will move towards equating on June 18 the information that you now see in Reserve+ from the Oberih register with an electronic military registration document. This will allow you to create a QR code. I remind you once again and announce that on June 18, the QR code will be fully available in the mobile application. You will need to re-clarify your information from Oberih, receive it with a QR code and directly expect that it will be an absolutely equivalent electronic military registration document. You will no longer need to carry pieces of paper with you," the deputy minister said during the telethon.

In addition, Chernohorenko said that the relevant officials will also read the QR code through the application, and no additional equipment will be needed for this

According to her, to date, about 1.6 million people liable for military service have updated their data, of which more than 1.4 million did this through the Reserve+ mobile application.

"That is, we can state that digitalization is a completely convenient format for our citizens. There is absolute trust in the digital tool," the deputy minister said.

She said the Reserve+ application is available in markets in 176 countries. According to the Ministry of Defense, almost 19,000 military personnel abroad have updated their data.

"Poland, Germany, Canada, the United States, the Czech Republic are in the lead," Chernohorenko said.