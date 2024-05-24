Defense Ministry: Over 1 mln citizens update data through Reserve+

More than 1 million citizens have updated their data through the Reserve+ application for military personnel, conscripts and reservists, the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine s.

The department said that 40,865 people liable for military service did this through the Administrative Service Centers, through territorial recruitment centers some 21,735 people.

"It would take territorial recruitment centers about a year to process a million requests," Deputy Minister of Defense Kateryna Chernorenko said.

In addition to Ukraine, the application is most often used in: Poland, Germany, Canada, the United States, Czech Republic.

"Soon a military registration document will appear in Reserve+, which will have the same legal force as a paper one," the ministry said.