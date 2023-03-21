SAPO, NABU identify accomplices of former acting head of State Reserve Agency

The National Anti-Corruption Bureau (NABU) and the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office (SAPO) have identified three accomplices of the ex-head of the State Agency of the Reserve of Ukraine for abuse of office and causing a loss of UAH 200 million, SAPO has reported.

"On March 20, 2023, SAPO prosecutors and NABU detectives reported suspicions to three accomplices of the former acting head of the State Reserve Agency of Ukraine, who in 2021, abusing his official position and using a deliberately false property valuation report, sold 18,000 tonnes of diesel fuel and caused damage of over UAH 200 million," the prosecutor's office said on its Telegram channel on Tuesday.

The SAPO recalled that the actions of the former acting head of the State Reserve Agency are qualified under Part 2 of Article 364, Part 4 of Article 358 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (abuse of power or official position, forgery of documents). As the State Bureau of Investigations reported on August 30, 2022, the ex-head of the State Reserve Agency was notified of suspicion, after which the case materials were transferred to the NABU in accordance with the jurisdiction.

Accomplices of the former head of the State Reserve Agency are the former head of the department of the Ministry of Economic Development, Trade and Agriculture, a member of the auction committee of the State Reserve Agency (Part 5 of Article 27, Part 2 of Article 364 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine - complicity in abuse of power or official position), director of a limited liability company that assessed the fuel (Part 5 of Article 27, Part 2 of Article 364, Part 1 of Article 366 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine – complicity in abuse of power or official position, official forgery), the reviewer of the assessment (Part 5 of Article 27, Part 2 of Article 364, Part 4 of Article 27, Part 1 of Article 366 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine – complicity in abuse of power and official forgery).

The pretrial investigation is underway.